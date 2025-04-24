NASCAR Cup Series legend jokes about 'punching' team-mate

NASCAR legend Kevin Harvick has joked that he punches former team-mate turned colleague Clint Bowyer whilst commentating on races.

Harvick had a long and successful career in the Cup Series, winning the 2014 championship and competing in an impressive 826 races before retiring at the end of 2023.

The 49-year-old now calls Cup Series races from the FOX booth, and does so alongside Bowyer, who is also a former team-mate, with both he and Harvick having raced at Richard Childress Racing and Stewart-Haas Racing together.

Now, in a recent interview with The Athletic, Harvick has joked that he punches his former team-mate when asked if he sometimes rolls his eyes at him in the booth: "I usually punch him [Bowyer],"

"I don't roll my eyes. I usually just punch him in the shoulder or grab him around the neck."

Kevin Harvick on broadcasting career

In the same interview, the NASCAR legend also touched upon the development of his broadcasting career from year one.

Harvick stepped into the booth full-time in 2,024 and that has continued this year, and he says he now feels he can have a greater opinion on how things go down.

"I have a much better understanding of what my role actually is," he explained.

"I think Year 2 allows me to be more opinionated in things that are happening or happening in the conversation, whether it’s in a production meeting or in the booth or whatever that is, and feel comfortable about not stepping on anybody’s toes.

"Because this is truly a team. It takes a lot of people, just like everything else, and last year I wanted to make sure I understood how it all worked before I started being too opinionated on things."

Later, Harvick compared his broadcasting job to driving a car on track: "I treat it just like I was driving the car. Like everything matters,"

"You want everything to flow and be organized. And I’ve learned that things happen a little later in the TV world than in the driver’s side of the world. It’s a lot closer to the event than what I was used to.

"But that’s just kind of the nature of the beast because there’s just a lot of things that happen week-of because you can’t do it the week before."

