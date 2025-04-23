close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
NASCAR star Ross Chastain warns to 'expect the unexpected' at Talladega

NASCAR star Ross Chastain warns to 'expect the unexpected' at Talladega

NASCAR star Ross Chastain warns to 'expect the unexpected' at Talladega

NASCAR star Ross Chastain warns to 'expect the unexpected' at Talladega

Ross Chastain has expressed his excitement ahead of this weekend's NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega.

The 32-year-old has won at the track before in his breakout 2022 season, claiming his second ever Cup Series win at the famously chaotic track.

Chastain and his fellow Cup Series drivers had a rare weekend off over Easter, with only the Truck and Xfinity Series racing in Rockingham, leaving him an extra week to get hyped up for one of the sport's great tracks.

The super fast 2.66 mile track is notorious for its high banking and 'Big Ones', as well as the party atmosphere in the massive grandstands over the course of the race weekend.

Chastain: Expect the unexpected at Talladega

Speaking ahead of the weekend, Chastain said: “I'm looking forward to getting back to Talladega because it's one of those track where everything is so unpredictable but that can also make it fun. I've been on both sides of it at Talladega.

"The win in 2022 is obviously a memorable moment but there's been a few times where I've been in the garage well before the end of race. Talladega is one of those tracks where you have to expect the unexpected and just take everything as it comes.

"Jockey is on the car this weekend and I would love nothing more than to take them to victory lane.”

Chastain has finished in the top 12 at seven of this season's nine races, but none of those finishes have been better than fifth, leaving him still waiting on his return to victory lane.

NASCAR HEADLINES: Denny Hamlin claims rejected as official disqualification response revealed

Related

NASCAR Cup Series Ross Chastain Talladega
NASCAR star Kyle Busch and wife Samantha continue to raise awareness for incredible cause
NASCAR Off The Track

NASCAR star Kyle Busch and wife Samantha continue to raise awareness for incredible cause

  • Today 01:00
What Ross Chastain did during NASCAR off weekend will make you love him even more
NASCAR Cup Series

What Ross Chastain did during NASCAR off weekend will make you love him even more

  • Today 00:00

Latest News

NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR star Ross Chastain warns to 'expect the unexpected' at Talladega

  • 1 uur geleden
NASCAR

Dale Earnhardt Jr pays tribute to important NASCAR figure following death

  • 2 uur geleden
NASCAR Today

NASCAR Today: Kyle Larson slammed as latest on DISQUALIFIED driver revealed

  • 3 uur geleden
Latest F1 News

American Heavy Metal legends set to headline at 2025 F1 race

  • Today 04:00
Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen penalty incident sparks call for HARSHER punishment

  • Today 03:00
NASCAR Off The Track

NASCAR reveal update on DISQUALIFIED driver ahead of Talladega

  • Today 02:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2025

Complete kalender 2025
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x