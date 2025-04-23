NASCAR star Ross Chastain warns to 'expect the unexpected' at Talladega

Ross Chastain has expressed his excitement ahead of this weekend's NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega.

The 32-year-old has won at the track before in his breakout 2022 season, claiming his second ever Cup Series win at the famously chaotic track.

Chastain and his fellow Cup Series drivers had a rare weekend off over Easter, with only the Truck and Xfinity Series racing in Rockingham, leaving him an extra week to get hyped up for one of the sport's great tracks.

The super fast 2.66 mile track is notorious for its high banking and 'Big Ones', as well as the party atmosphere in the massive grandstands over the course of the race weekend.

Chastain: Expect the unexpected at Talladega

Speaking ahead of the weekend, Chastain said: “I'm looking forward to getting back to Talladega because it's one of those track where everything is so unpredictable but that can also make it fun. I've been on both sides of it at Talladega.

"The win in 2022 is obviously a memorable moment but there's been a few times where I've been in the garage well before the end of race. Talladega is one of those tracks where you have to expect the unexpected and just take everything as it comes.

"Jockey is on the car this weekend and I would love nothing more than to take them to victory lane.”

Chastain has finished in the top 12 at seven of this season's nine races, but none of those finishes have been better than fifth, leaving him still waiting on his return to victory lane.

