Kurt Busch features as NASCAR make official 2026 Hall of Fame announcement

NASCAR has announced the nominees for the 2026 Hall of Fame, with 2004 Cup Series champion Kurt Busch included for the first time.

With drivers needing to have been retired for three years to be eligible, Busch has been nominated for the honor for the very first time. Randy LaJoie, a former two-time champion in what is now known as the Xfinity Series, joins Busch as a first-time nominee for the Modern Era ballot.

In total, 10 drivers were nominated by NASCAR in the Modern Era Ballot, with a further five names nominated in the Pioneer Ballot. Elsewhere, five names were nominated for the Landmark Award, which celebrates outstanding contributions made to NASCAR.

As per NASCAR's official statement, all Modern Era nominees were selected by the nomination committee, which consists of representatives from NASCAR, the NASCAR Hall of Fame, and track owners of major facilities and historic short tracks.

The Pioneer Ballot, meanwhile, was selected by the honors committee, which is made up of NASCAR Hall of Famers, Landmark Award winners, and Squier-Hall Award winners.

Who is nominated for the 2026 NASCAR Hall of Fame?

Here is the full list of nominees across the Modern Era Ballot, Pioneer Ballot, and the Landmark Award.

Modern Era Ballot

Nominee NASCAR Notes Greg Biffle 2000 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champion and 2002 Xfinity Series champion Neil Bonnett Won 18 times in the NASCAR Cup Series including consecutive Coca-Cola 600 wins Tim Brewer Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion crew chief Jeff Burton Won 21 times in the NASCAR Cup Series including the Southern 500 and two Coca-Cola 600s Kurt Busch 2004 NASCAR Cup Series champion and 2017 DAYTONA 500 winner Randy Dorton Built engines that won over nine championships across NASCAR’s national series Harry Gant Winner of 18 NASCAR Cup Series races, including two Southern 500 victories Harry Hyde 1970 NASCAR Cup Series championship crew chief Randy LaJoie Two-time Xfinity Series champion and 1985 North Series champion Jack Sprague Three-time NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champion

Pioneer Ballot

Nominee NASCAR Notes Jake Elder Three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion crew chief, including the DAYTONA 500 and two Southern 500s Ray Hendrick Won over 700 times in NASCAR Modified and Late Model Sportsman Banjo Matthews Built cars that won more than 250 NASCAR Cup Series races and three championships Larry Phillips First five-time NASCAR weekly series national champion Bob Welborn Winner of nine NASCAR Cup Series races and three Convertible Division championships

Landmark Award

Nominee NASCAR Notes Alvin Hawkins NASCAR’s first flagman; established NASCAR racing at Bowman Gray Stadium with Bill France Sr. Lesa France Kennedy NASCAR Executive Vice Chair and one of the most influential women in sports Dr. Joseph Mattioli Founder of Pocono Raceway Les Richter Long-time NASCAR executive oversaw competition, helped grow the sport on the West Coast Humpy Wheeler Former President and General Manager of Charlotte Motor Speedway, transformed the venue into a world-class facility

