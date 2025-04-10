Verstappen admits rivalry with 'equally bad' F1 rival

Max Verstappen has been caught discussing his rivalry with another Formula 1 star, as he attempts to claim his fifth straight title.

The reigning champion took a stunning win over Lando Norris in Japan last weekend to claim his first victory of the year, against overwhelming odds.

Norris struggled to close the gap to Verstappen throughout the race enough to be able to attempt an overtake, having lost out to the Dutchman during Saturday qualifying.

However, the Brit's frustration didn't seem to last for too long, with the pair seen discussing their off-track plans for the week in the immediate aftermath of the race.

The pair are good friends away from the race track, and are also big fans of padel, a racquet sport that has become popular among F1 drivers in recent seasons.

In the media pen after the Japanese GP, Norris and Verstappen were seen discussing their plans before Verstappen was interviewed, when he was questioned on what he was talking to Norris about.

"We were already discussing our padel plans," the four-time champion revealed, before the interviewer asked who was better at the sport of the two rivals, to which Verstappen responded: "I think we're equally bad!"

Norris and Verstappen to resume rivalry in Bahrain

Once the padel games have finished, Verstappen and Norris have crucial world championship business to attend in Bahrain.

The fourth round of the season kicks off this weekend, with Norris and McLaren hoping to bounce back from Verstappen's Suzuka win, which has blown the championship race wide open.

Despite McLaren appearing to have the fastest car in the early part of the season, Verstappen is just one point behind Norris, while Oscar Piastri is behind the Dutchman, also 13 points behind team-mate Norris.

McLaren appear to have the measure of their rivals in the constructors' championship, but their supreme driver lineup may be causing a bit of a problem in the drivers' championship, with Norris and Piastri taking points off each other, allowing Verstappen into the title battle.

max: ok let me know!

lando: yeah monday morning or afternoon

max: we’ll play padel against- we were already discussing our padel plans!

“i hope you’re better than lando”

max: i think we’re equally bad



they were already making plans for bahrain padel right after the race😭😭 pic.twitter.com/SzCTooUCoL — ray (@ln4norris) April 8, 2025

