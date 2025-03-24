Helmut Marko confirms crunch Red Bull meeting over key issue

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has revealed that a key meeting is set to take place at the team's Milton Keynes base to try and get to the bottom of their performance so far in 2025.

Although Max Verstappen sits second in the drivers' championship after two rounds of the season, it is clear for all to see that the pace of their 2025 car is not quite as they would like it.

Liam Lawson's struggles in the car and that general lack of pace mean that Red Bull are already 42 points behind McLaren in the constructors' championship, a title they are keen to get back after losing it to their rivals last season.

In light of this, Marko has confirmed that a crisis meeting is set to take place with key personnel in order to try and uncover the problems with the current RB21, and how the team can get back to winning ways.

"We have a technical deficit," Marko told Austrian broadcaster ServusTV. He confirmed a meeting in Milton Keynes will take place to find out "how we can have a winning car again and within what timeframe."

Asked about potential upgrades, Marko told the same broadcaster: "A quick fix like that, if it were to work out, would be great. But you can't rely on it."

Max Verstappen showing patience

With Red Bull struggling, questions are already being asked about Max Verstappen and what his future might hold.

The four-time world champion has been linked to both Mercedes and Aston Martin in the past, but, speaking after the Chinese GP, insisted he is comfortable despite the team's downturn in performance.

“I hear this all the time. But for me, nothing changes," Verstappen told the media in Shanghai.

“I’m actually very relaxed. I’m very positive in my mind. I’m enjoying life, you know?

"So every time I jump in the car, I just try to do the best I can, and I’m not thinking about anything else, to be honest, because I feel good in life in general, if that’s in the car, outside the car, and that’s actually what matters the most.”

