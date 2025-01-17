Verstappen RACE BAN threat revealed after champion's statement

The chances of a race ban for Max Verstappen have been revealed after the champion issued a statement on his driving style.

Verstappen may have claimed his fourth world title in 2024, but the Dutchman was criticised for his racing at the US and Mexican Grands Prix.

As the Red Bull and McLaren battled for position in Austin, Verstappen pushed Norris off the race track where the Brit overtook the champion, but received a five-second time penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage.

The decision led some to question Verstappen’s tactics, particularly when this incident was repeated at the following grand prix in Mexico.

Max Verstappen was criticised for his racing style in 2024

Max Verstappen was penalised for his driving in Mexico

Will Verstappen receive a race ban?

Both Verstappen and Norris found themselves going wheel-to-wheel once again at the Mexican GP, only this time when the Dutchman pushed Norris wide, it was Verstappen who was slammed with a penalty.

The FIA awarded him a double time penalty amounting to 10-seconds, one for pushing Norris wide, and the other for leaving the track and gaining an advantage.

Norris went on to describe Verstappen’s driving as ‘dangerous’, but the champion did not back-down in subsequent races, where he came together with Oscar Piastri on the opening lap of the Abu Dhabi GP.

Heading into the 2025 season, Verstappen is only four penalty points away from a race ban, and this number will not be reset until June 30th 2025.

When asked if he would change his driving style to avoid receiving a race ban, Verstappen issued a defiant statement.

"I won't change my driving style because of this,” he said to Swiss media outlet Blick.

"I know when I've gone too far. Like in the last race in Abu Dhabi, when I attacked Piastri at the start. I had no problem apologizing to [him] after the race.”

