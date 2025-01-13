NASCAR driver issues message as Dad BRAVELY battles California wildfires

The father of a NASCAR driver is bravely battling the devastating wildfires that have hit California in recent days.

Sadly, last week, wildfires began to affect the Los Angeles metropolitan area and its surrounding regions, with the fires said to be exacerbated by low humidity, dry conditions and hurricane-force winds.

Those winds are what have caused the fire to spread so quickly, with brave authorities in the area battling to put them out as they have done so.

It has been a huge task, however, and tragically, at the time of writing, it is confirmed that at least 24 people have lost their lives.

NASCAR dad battles fires

The efforts to contain the fires and bring an end to the situation have been ongoing since the start, with very brave men and women putting themselves in the line of danger to try and protect others, their property and their surroundings.

As it turns out, one of these is NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Garrett Smithleys Dad.

Smithley is set to compete full-time in the Xfinity Series in the #14 S-S Green Light Racing Chevy this season and has been sharing progress of his father's efforts on X, formerly known as Twitter.

After one fan tweeted him saying: "Tell your dad nice drop @GarrettSmithley ❤️ He’s a badass.," the NASCAR driver quote-tweeted: "There he his! Nice drop 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻."

Smithley's father is flying a Tanker 10 DC-10 Air Tanker, which is one of the big planes being used to drop water on and combat the fires.

And, in his latest post on the matter, Smithley took the time to thank and pray for those brave first responders in California.

"Thanks Dad and all the first responders and volunteers fighting these fires #PrayForLA #10Tanker #FireBomber #lafires," he posted on X.

