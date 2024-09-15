Hamilton HAMMERED with late FIA penalty at Azerbaijan GP

Lewis Hamilton will start Sunday's Azerbaijan Grand Prix from the pitlane, after Mercedes changed his power unit after the car entered parc ferme conditions post-qualifying.

The Brit had qualified a somewhat disappointing seventh on Saturday, and that low starting position combined with Baku's history of throwing up at least one safety car during the race contributed to the decision to make the change – made necessary by a power unit issue in Australia earlier in the season.

Esteban Ocon will join Hamilton in starting from the pits after making a similar decision, having qualified down in 17th, leaving Alpine with an uphill struggle to score any points this weekend following Pierre Gasly's qualifying disqualification for a fuel flow rate violation.

Hamilton's relegation promotes Lando Norris to 15th, a small boost for the title challenger after a disastrous Saturday which saw him only set the 17th fastest time in Q1.

Why is Lewis Hamilton starting from the pitlane?

The FIA's decision document read: "The Power Unit elements used are in excess of the permitted number for the 2024 Championship season. This is a breach of Article 28.2 of the FIA Formula One Sporting Regulations.

"Further, the parts have been replaced without the approval of the Technical Delegate, this being a breach of Article 40.3. Therefore Car 44 is required to start the Race from pit lane in accordance with Article 40.9.

"Competitors are reminded that they have the right to appeal certain decisions of the Stewards, in accordance with Article 15 of the FIA International Sporting Code and Chapter 4 of the FIA Judicial and Disciplinary Rules, within the applicable time limits.

"Decisions of the Stewards are taken independently of the FIA and are based solely on the relevant regulations, guidelines and evidence presented."

