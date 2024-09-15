close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Starting grid for F1 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix with FIA penalties applied

Starting grid for F1 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix with FIA penalties applied

Starting grid for F1 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix with FIA penalties applied

Starting grid for F1 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix with FIA penalties applied

The FIA have confirmed the starting grid for Sunday's Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku.

Charles Leclerc took pole for the fourth straight year at the track, but the headline of the session was the elimination of Lando Norris in Q1 – leaving him starting in 16th.

READ MORE: F1 Azerbaijan GP Qualifying Results: Verstappen struggles AGAIN as title rival stunned

Max Verstappen was outqualified by his team-mate Sergio Perez, a rare event in the last 18 months, and will start down in sixth place.

Oscar Piastri joins Leclerc on the front row, with the pair followed by Carlos Sainz and Perez. Meanwhile, Pierre Gasly was relegated to last on the grid after being disqualified from qualifying for a fuel flow limit breach.

F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2024 starting grid

1. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - 1:41.365
2. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.321
3. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +0.440
4. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +0.448
5. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.509
6. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +0.658
7. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +0.924
8. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +1.004
9. Franco Colapinto [Williams] - +1.165
10. Alex Albon [Williams] - +1.494
11. Ollie Bearman [Haas]
12. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB]
13. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas]
14. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin]
15. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB]
16. Lando Norris [McLaren]
17. Esteban Ocon [Alpine]
18. Valtteri Bottas [Sauber]
19. Zhou Guanyu [Sauber]*
20. Pierre Gasly [Alpine]*

Note: Gasly was disqualified from qualifying due to his fuel flow issue, Zhou Guanyu has been relegated to the back of the grid after using additional power units.

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Race - Sunday, September 15, 2024

The race in Baku kicks off today at 3pm local time. Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Local time 3pm Saturday
Central European Time 1pm Saturday
United Kingdom (BST): 12 noon Saturday
United States (EDT): 7am Saturday
United States (CDT): 6am Saturday
United States (PDT): 4am Saturday

READ MORE: F1 star disqualified by FIA in Azerbaijan

Related

Lewis Hamilton Max Verstappen Lando Norris Carlos Sainz Sergio Perez Charles Leclerc
Hamilton HAMMERED with late FIA penalty at Azerbaijan GP
Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Hamilton HAMMERED with late FIA penalty at Azerbaijan GP

  • 2 uur geleden
F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Race Today: Start time, TV channel and live stream
Azerbaijan Grand Prix

F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Race Today: Start time, TV channel and live stream

  • 3 uur geleden

Latest News

Azerbaijan Grand Prix

F1 Azerbaijan GP Results Today: Piastri wins DRAMATIC race as Red Bull star crashes out of third

  • 3 minutes ago
Azerbaijan Grand Prix

RB star forced to RETIRE from Azerbaijan GP after collision

  • 1 uur geleden
Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Norris begins Azerbaijan COMEBACK as Red Bulls on the charge

  • 1 uur geleden
Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Why is David Croft not at the 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix and who is replacing him?

  • 1 uur geleden
NASCAR

NASCAR Race Today at Watkins Glen: Go Bowling at The Glen start times and how to watch live

  • 1 uur geleden
Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Hamilton HAMMERED with late FIA penalty at Azerbaijan GP

  • 2 uur geleden
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x