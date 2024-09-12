Ricciardo still 'believes' despite SCATHING RB criticism

Visa Cash App RB star Daniel Ricciardo remains optimistic about the team's upgrades despite scathing criticism from team-mate Yuki Tsunoda.

Ricciardo is set to run upgrades in Baku this weekend that his team-mate had on at the last race in Monza.

READ MORE: Kelly Piquet reunited with F1 champion Verstappen

Tsunoda has performed the better of the two this season, outscoring his more experienced colleague by 10 points so far, resulting in the Japanese driver agreeing a new deal with the team.

This is perhaps why he was given priority when it came to improvements to the RB car.

READ MORE: Concerning reports emerge ahead of F1's Las Vegas Grand Prix

Yuki Tsunoda was frustrated after his weekend at the Italian GP

Daniel Ricciardo RB update

Tsunoda, though, endured a miserable weekend at the Italian Grand Prix, and after the race, slammed the performance of the car.

The Japanese driver was clear that there was a significant discrepancy between what he had experienced in the simulator and what he saw on track.

Now, Ricciardo has addressed that stinging criticism, admitting that while he has sympathy for his team-mate, he is hopeful that there will be an improvement in Baku this weekend.

“Unless the team see some strong negatives, the plan is to still run them in Baku," he explained.

Neither RB scored a point at last weekend's race in Monza

“I think sometimes what you can’t predict is on track, it might produce more load, but maybe it shifts the balance and setting up the car is trickier.

“Maybe that is what we just didn’t get quite right to exploit all of the grip, but it is hard for me to speak on.

"I want to believe it can still be good, because obviously the last one wasn’t too good for us.

“I’d like to think this one is better but obviously only Yuki has the experience with it and he was vocal about having a tough weekend, so we will see.

“It is something I would definitely like to try and give at least a session and have a feel for it before maybe saying it is not the one.”

READ MORE: Newey F1 dream BROKEN in latest 'what if?' moment

Related