Ricciardo makes 'pressure' confession with F1 future in doubt
Formula 1 star Daniel Ricciardo has opened up on the importance of adopting the correct mindset as he fights for his future in the sport.
The Australian is out of contract at Visa Cash App RB at the end of this season, and as things stand, has no place on the grid for 2025.
Ricciardo returned to F1 in 2023 following a short spell away from the sport, and had set his sights on securing a sensational return to Red Bull, where he previously spent five years.
However, he has failed to live up to expectations since joining Red Bull's sister team, having been consistently outperformed by team-mate Yuki Tsunoda.
Despite his up-and-down performances, the 35-year-old was recently rumoured to be in the mix to replace Sergio Perez at the reigning constructors' champions.
However that move now appears unlikely, with Ricciardo's own seat coming under threat from reserve driver Liam Lawson.
Former Red Bull star maintaining focus
With just eight races remaining of the 2024 season, time is running out to score points and show team bosses what he is capable of.
Speaking to Speedcafe.com, the eight-time race winner has admitted that he must remain focused if he wants to prove he is worthy of being part of the F1 landscape next year.
“It needs to be the mindset,” he said. “And if I feel like I’m softening that, then I need to kind of shake myself a little bit and make sure I’m not.
“It is still very important, but I also think I am still learning, which is great, and I think that mindset is a much better one for me.
“When there’s a bit on the line, when that pressure is a little bit higher, it in a way kind of increases that spark in me and stops me from feeling a little bit, maybe relaxed or whatever you want to say.
“These are very important races. But even if, for whatever reason, they weren’t, even if I signed a contract today, I still should be telling myself that they are because I think that’s where I operate the best for myself.”
