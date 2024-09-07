Verstappen's Red Bull future uncertain as chief raises DOUBTS

Red Bull chief Helmut Marko has thrown Max Verstappen's F1 future into doubt after issuing a cryptic response to an interview question.

The Dutchman is contracted with Red Bull until 2028, however there has been great speculation that he could leave before then.

Uncertainty surrounding Verstappen's longer-term future with Red Bull has added another layer of intrigue to the team's ongoing challenges.

While Verstappen has been the dominant force in F1, leading the championship and on course for another title, Red Bull's recent technical issues have raised questions about their ability to maintain their competitive edge.

Max Verstappen has seen his championship lead shrink to just 62 points

The Dutchman has failed to win any of his last six races

Will Max Verstappen leave Red Bull?

The RB20, which has underpinned much of Verstappen's success this season, has shown signs of vulnerability in recent races.

Updates meant to improve the car have instead introduced grip and balance problems, leaving the team scrambling to regain their earlier form.

With eight races remaining, the title fight is still wide open, especially with McLaren's Lando Norris closing the gap.

Helmut Marko has been apart of the Red Bull family since its introduction into F1 in 2005

The lack of confirmation for 2026 has inevitably sparked speculation about Verstappen's options beyond next year.

While he is currently one of the sport's most sought-after drivers, much will depend on Red Bull's ability to provide a competitive car in the coming seasons.

In an interview with oe24, Marko was asked about Verstappen's plans for 2025 and 2026.

Marko was clear about the immediate future, stating, “Next year, he’ll be driving for Red Bull Racing.”

However, when pressed about Verstappen’s status for 2026, Marko was more circumspect, saying, “Well... That’s so far away. Right now, our full focus is on the 2024 championship.”

For now, however, Verstappen's sights remain firmly set on securing his fourth World Championship, with the team determined to resolve the RB20's issues and finish the season on a high.

