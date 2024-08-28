Confirmed Hamilton replacement reveals excitement for F1 debut

Kimi Antonelli, the rising star of the Mercedes junior programme, is set to make his F1 debut in an FP1 session at his home Grand Prix in Monza.

The 18-year-old Italian, who has been making waves in the F2 championship this season, will replace Lewis Hamilton in the first practice session, marking a significant milestone in his burgeoning career.

"Taking part in my first FP1 is going to be really special," Antonelli said via the Mercedes website ahead of the Italian Grand Prix.

"I'm really excited to drive the W15 and share the track with so many amazing drivers. I can't wait for it!"

Antonelli’s excitement is palpable, especially given that he will be making his debut in front of an enthusiastic at Autodromo Nazionale Monza.

"Making my F1 session debut in front of my home crowd too is incredible," he added. "I'm looking forward to learning a lot but also helping contribute to the team's weekend."

The announcement of Antonelli's FP1 outing comes as Mercedes prepares for life after Lewis Hamilton, who is set to leave the team at the end of the season to join Ferrari for 2025 and beyond.

While Mercedes has yet to officially announce Hamilton's replacement, speculation has been rife, with Antonelli increasingly seen as a strong contender for the seat alongside George Russell.

While Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has been candid about his interest in bringing Red Bull rival Max Verstappen to the team, the Austrian recently ruled out such a move for 2025, suggesting that Mercedes has already settled on its driver line-up for next season.

This has fueled further speculation that Antonelli could be promoted to a full-time race seat, especially after his impressive performances in the feeder series and his role in testing for Mercedes.

Antonelli's rapid rise through the ranks has been nothing short of remarkable.

After bypassing F3, he entered F2 this season and quickly made his mark, securing a sprint race victory at Silverstone and a feature win in Hungary.

His performances have only strengthened his case for a promotion to F1, with many now expecting him to step up to the pinnacle of motorsport in 2025.

As Antonelli prepares for his debut at Monza, all eyes will be on the young Italian to see how he handles the pressure of competing at the highest level in front of a passionate home crowd.

For Antonelli, it’s the first of what many expect to be numerous milestones in a promising F1 career.

