Verstappen praises Wolff after being questioned over Mercedes talks

Max Verstappen has praised Mercedes boss Toto Wolff as speculation increases regarding his F1 future.

The Dutchman has been linked with a switch to the team after Wolff revealed Verstappen was his number one target for Mercedes following the exit of Lewis Hamilton.

Ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix, Wolff admitted that there had been talks about Verstappen joining the team, but a move had been ruled out for 2025.

Verstappen's current deal with Red Bull runs beyond the upcoming 2026 new regulation changes and expires in 2028 when the Dutchman will be entering his 30s.

Max Verstappen currently has seven wins so far this season but he had 12 after 15 races in 2023.

Toto Wolff will be without Lewis Hamilton next season as he joins Ferrari in 2025.

Max Verstappen does not recall a meeting between him and Toto Wolff

With Wolff searching for someone to replace Hamilton next season, the Red Bull driver was asked about a rumoured meeting between him and the Mercedes boss to which he replied 'Which meeting?'

Verstappen was then pressed about the potential meeting further to which he said 'I don't remember' when he was speaking to the media on Saturday.

"I get on very well with Toto. I think he's he's very open about what's happening within his team, right? Also, I think, with the driver lineup and stuff.

Max Verstappen has been with Red Bull for over ten years since he joined their junior programme

"So, there's nothing wrong with that. And at the same time, I just focus on my job. There's a lot to do. Anyway. So yeah, we just focus on that."

However, Mercedes are not short of choices as they are also considering promoting from within their academy with Italian junior driver Kimi Antonelli - who makes his F1 debut in FP1 at the Italian GP.

