Ferrari F1 boss issues clear Hamilton WARNING ahead of 2025 arrival

Ferrari chairman John Elkann has fired a warning at the team's Formula 1 rivals regarding Lewis Hamilton's arrival in 2025.

Ferrari pulled off an excellent move earlier this year when they managed to lure Hamilton away from Mercedes, with the seven-time world champion announcing that he would be racing in red next season.

READ MORE: Five key F1 questions to be answered during the summer break

Ferrari are one of the sport's most iconic teams but are struggling to replicate their former glory in recent years.

They last won the drivers’ championship in 2007 with Kimi Raikkonen, with their most recent constructors’ crown coming a year later.

Lewis Hamilton is set to leave Mercedes at the end of 2024

Ferrari's 2025 driver lineup is looking formidable

Can Lewis Hamilton drive Ferrari to the pinnacle of F1?

Since then, Ferrari have had several failed pursuits at winning either title, and will hope that Hamilton's arrival can change their fortunes.

In Charles Leclerc, they already have a talented driver, but now, with the acquisition of Hamilton, a battle-hardened, proven champion, the team will surely be eyeing success.

Elkann has made it clear that this is the case, telling Sky Germany: "He comes to us to win, and we become stronger with him when it comes to anticipating the challenges of the future,"

John Elkann is confident that Lewis Hamilton can deliver success at Ferrari

“We are talking about a great athlete who is very motivated to become world champion for the eighth time, as the last races have shown.

"He certainly doesn't come to Ferrari to enjoy his retirement.”

Despite struggling in a poor Mercedes earlier this campaign and in recent seasons, Hamilton has shown recently he is still very capable at the highest level and remains one of the best drivers on the grid.

The Mercedes star has taken two grands prix victories in 2024 so far, and with 10 races remaining, it would not be a shock to see him add to that tally further.

READ MORE: Mercedes chief reveals MAJOR reason behind Hamilton departure for Ferrari

Related