F1 team announce DEPARTURE of star driver for 2025
Williams Racing have confirmed that current Logan Sargeant will leave the team at the end of the season, an announcement forced by the arrival of Carlos Sainz for 2025.
Sargeant, who joined the Williams Racing Driver Academy in October 2021, has been a crucial part of the team's development program.
His journey from the junior series to Formula 1 was marked by several impressive performances. After making a significant impact in Formula 2, including podium finishes and a memorable victory at Silverstone, Sargeant earned his spot in the Williams F1 team.
His rookie season saw him score his first points at the Circuit of the Americas in 2023, becoming the first American driver to do so in 30 years, but a host of poor performances ultimately became too much to overcome.
Team Principal James Vowles expressed gratitude for Sargeant's contributions, saying: "I want to thank Logan for everything he has done for the team and know he will continue to fight hard for us in the races ahead."
Sainz's arrival at Williams is expected to bring a wealth of experience and proven skill to the team.
The Spanish driver, known for his strategic prowess and consistent performance, has had a commendable stint with Ferrari, contributing to numerous podium finishes and race wins.
Strengthening with Sainz
Sainz's move is anticipated to bolster Williams' competitive edge and accelerate their progress in the constructor standings.
As the 2024 season progresses, Sargeant remains focused on delivering strong performances for Williams. His P11 finish at Silverstone this year stands as his best result so far.
Despite having three US-based grands prix on the calendar for next season, at the moment, F1 will not be fielding any drivers from that nation.
