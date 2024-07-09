NASCAR racer announces immediate EXIT from team
A NASCAR Xfinity Series driver has announced an immediate departure from their team, claiming their goals 'no longer align'.
Shane van Gisbergen won the recent The Loop 110 race around the Chicago Street Course ahead of Ty Gibbs and Kyle Larson.
Hailie Deegan, who had driven the AM Racing No 15 Ford since the start of the season, was replaced by double Cup Series champion Joey Logano for the event.
This accelerated rumors that she was to be imminently dropped from the team entirely after poor form and the fact that Deegan had removed AM Racing from her social media bio section.
Now, the rumors have been confirmed by Deegan herself and the team.
Hailie Deegan and AM Racing part ways
In her rookie season, the 22-year-old lies 28th in the standings, with an average finish of fractionally better than 27th.
Logano's eighth-placed finish at Chicago bettered any of Deegan's efforts in previous races.
Announcing the spit, an AM Racing statement read: “AM Racing and Hailie Deegan have decided to part ways, effective immediately.”
“We are grateful for Hailie’s contributions and dedication as the driver of the No. 15 Ford Mustang during her time with the race team. We wish Hailie the best in her future endeavors and look forward to her continued success on and off the track.”
July 8, 2024
Deegan was rueful of her season so far, and did not thank the team in her statement on social media.
“Beginning this season, I had a lot of excitement and hope in taking my next step in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. It’s something I’ve been working towards for years and always dreamt about.
"I worked hard to prepare for this season after the team pursued me to drive their car. Unfortunately, it has not turned out the way that I expected. There are always several reasons within a race team as to why things do or do not work, but sadly our goals no longer align.
“The only thing I am focused on is getting back to being competitive. That is ALL that matters to me. I’m working as quick as possible to find the best opportunities to get back to the track.
"I’m thankful for the following that I have and everyone who supports me. It’s truly only me that knows the whole story and what I need to succeed. See you at the track, soon.”
The Xfinity Series moves on to Pocono Raceway without Deegan on July 13, with AM yet to announce a replacement.
