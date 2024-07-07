Mercedes star RETIRES from British Grand Prix after leading

George Russell has retired from the British Grand Prix in a disappointing result for the home hero.

The Mercedes star was seen heading into the pits with the crew retiring the car due to a water systems issue.

Russell achieved a spectacular pole position during qualifying, beating team-mate Lewis Hamilton.

After leading the opening laps of the race, the Brit was overtaken by his team-mate for the lead and a mistake in wet conditions cost them to McLaren.

More to follow...

