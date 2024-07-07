close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Mercedes star RETIRES from British Grand Prix after leading

Mercedes star RETIRES from British Grand Prix after leading

Mercedes star RETIRES from British Grand Prix after leading

Mercedes star RETIRES from British Grand Prix after leading

George Russell has retired from the British Grand Prix in a disappointing result for the home hero.

The Mercedes star was seen heading into the pits with the crew retiring the car due to a water systems issue.

READ MORE: Rain causes CHAOS for leaders at Silverstone

Russell achieved a spectacular pole position during qualifying, beating team-mate Lewis Hamilton.

After leading the opening laps of the race, the Brit was overtaken by his team-mate for the lead and a mistake in wet conditions cost them to McLaren.

More to follow...

Related

Lewis Hamilton Mercedes McLaren George Russell British Grand Prix
Hamilton moved to TEARS after breaking winless streak - Top three verdict
British Grand Prix

Hamilton moved to TEARS after breaking winless streak - Top three verdict

  • 2 uur geleden
F1 British Grand Prix Results: Hamilton beats Verstappen in HISTORIC Silverstone race
British Grand Prix

F1 British Grand Prix Results: Hamilton beats Verstappen in HISTORIC Silverstone race

  • 3 uur geleden

Latest News

British Grand Prix

F1 British Grand Prix Results: Hamilton beats Verstappen in HISTORIC Silverstone race

  • 3 uur geleden
British Grand Prix

Silverstone reaction: 'A win for Hamilton is a win for Ferrari' - Scuderia fans delight as rival team wins British GP

  • 44 minutes ago
British Grand Prix

Mercedes prospect emulates Hamilton with Silverstone win

  • 1 uur geleden
Latest F1 News

Perez’s F1 future at RISK as Red Bull star receives call-up

  • 2 uur geleden
British Grand Prix

Hamilton moved to TEARS after breaking winless streak - Top three verdict

  • 2 uur geleden
British Grand Prix

Verstappen handed FIA punishment for Silverstone error

  • Today 17:14
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x