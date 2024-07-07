Mercedes star RETIRES from British Grand Prix after leading
Mercedes star RETIRES from British Grand Prix after leading
George Russell has retired from the British Grand Prix in a disappointing result for the home hero.
The Mercedes star was seen heading into the pits with the crew retiring the car due to a water systems issue.
READ MORE: Rain causes CHAOS for leaders at Silverstone
Russell achieved a spectacular pole position during qualifying, beating team-mate Lewis Hamilton.
After leading the opening laps of the race, the Brit was overtaken by his team-mate for the lead and a mistake in wet conditions cost them to McLaren.
More to follow...
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
British Grand Prix
F1 British Grand Prix Results: Hamilton beats Verstappen in HISTORIC Silverstone race
- 3 uur geleden
British Grand Prix
Silverstone reaction: 'A win for Hamilton is a win for Ferrari' - Scuderia fans delight as rival team wins British GP
- 44 minutes ago
British Grand Prix
Mercedes prospect emulates Hamilton with Silverstone win
- 1 uur geleden
Latest F1 News
Perez’s F1 future at RISK as Red Bull star receives call-up
- 2 uur geleden
British Grand Prix
Hamilton moved to TEARS after breaking winless streak - Top three verdict
- 2 uur geleden
British Grand Prix
Verstappen handed FIA punishment for Silverstone error
- Today 17:14
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep