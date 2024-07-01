NASCAR star pleased with safety adjustments ahead of Ally 400
Ryan Blaney is happy with the adjustments made by the Nashville Speedway following a heavy shunt at the track last year.
Blaney left the track with heavy concussion-like symptoms in which he was classified in 36th place.
He lost control of his Mustang on lap 147, spinning and slamming into the outside barriers at speed.
2024 marks Blaney’s fourth start in the Ally 400, and this year will be the first where tyre barriers have been installed where he had his accident.
What does Ryan Blaney think of the new arrangements?
He sits eighth place in the Cup Series currently, and will be hoping for a strong result in Sunday’s race to consolidate his playoff charge.
"I'm happy that they get something there,” he told Bob Pockrass. “The explanation that they gave me of why they didn't have an actual SAFER barrier there was the wall's too small to anchor the SAFER barrier.
“It's okay, that's fine. At least we've got something there. The tires are gonna do the job in that area in softening the blow.
“It's nice to get something. I looked at the picture and it looked pretty good."
