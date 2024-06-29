F1 Results Today: Austrian Grand Prix 2024 Sprint Race - Verstappen and McLaren battle in multiple lead changes
F1 Results Today: Austrian Grand Prix 2024 Sprint Race - Verstappen and McLaren battle in multiple lead changes
Max Verstappen once again showed his class on track this afternoon in Spielberg to take the victory in the F1 Sprint at the Austrian Grand Prix.
In the early stages, the Red Bull star relinquished the lead to McLaren's Lando Norris at one stage, but the Dutchman soon regained the top spot, ensuring he did not do so again throughout the remainder of the 100km dash.
Norris was soon overtaken by team-mate Oscar Piastri, who eventually took P2 despite Norris looking to repay the favour in the latter stages of the race.
READ MORE: F1 needs to FIX female pathway after Jamie Chadwick success
Elsewhere in Austria, Lewis Hamilton's difficult weekend continued given that there were high expectations on him and Mercedes coming into the weekend.
The British star eventually finished P6, with both team-mate George Russell and Ferrari's Carlos Sainz ahead of him.
Charles Leclerc and Sergio Perez rounded out the top eight to take two and one points respectively.
After a disastrous sprint qualifying session on Friday, Lewis Hamilton struggled in Spielberg once again in Saturday's early session, finishing sixth, behind the Ferrari of Carlos Sainz in fifth and team-mate George Russell in fourth. Hamilton did finish ahead of Charles Leclerc, at least.
Red Bull’s Sergio Perez took the final point-scoring position in P8 in another disappointing afternoon for the Mexican.
Austrian GP Sprint Race 2024 results
The final classifications from Spielberg were as follows:
1. Max Verstappen [Red Bull]
2. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +4.616
3. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +5.348
4. George Russell [Mercedes] - +8.354
5. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +9.989
6. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +11.207
7. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +13.424
8. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +17.409
9. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +24.067
10. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +30.175
11. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - +30.839
12. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +31.308
13. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +35.452
14. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB] - +39.397
15. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +43.155
16. Logan Sargeant [Williams] - +44.076
17. Alex Albon [Williams]- +44.076
18. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - +46.511
19. Niko Hulkenberg [Haas] - +48.423
* 20. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] - +53.143
* Niko Hulkenberg was given a 10-second time penalty by the FIA after the session for forcing another driver off the track.
READ MORE: Jimmie Johnson: The career of a NASCAR superstar and legend
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 Qualifying Results: Championship challengers suffer track limits NIGHTMARE
- 5 minutes ago
F1 Results Today: Austrian Grand Prix 2024 Sprint Race - Verstappen and McLaren battle in multiple lead changes
- Today 12:11
F1 2024 Austrian Grand Prix Qualifying: start times, schedule and TV
- 1 uur geleden
Hamilton delivers WORRYING assessment of Mercedes hopes at Austrian GP
- 2 uur geleden
F1 Austrian Grand Prix Sprint Race 2024 start times, schedule and TV
- Today 06:00
New factors could see F1 star CHANGE mind on 2025 drive
- Today 05:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug