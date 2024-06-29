F1 Results Today: Austrian Grand Prix 2024 Sprint Race - Verstappen and McLaren battle in multiple lead changes

Max Verstappen once again showed his class on track this afternoon in Spielberg to take the victory in the F1 Sprint at the Austrian Grand Prix.

In the early stages, the Red Bull star relinquished the lead to McLaren's Lando Norris at one stage, but the Dutchman soon regained the top spot, ensuring he did not do so again throughout the remainder of the 100km dash.

Norris was soon overtaken by team-mate Oscar Piastri, who eventually took P2 despite Norris looking to repay the favour in the latter stages of the race.

Max Verstappen was victorious in the F1 Sprint in Austria

Elsewhere in Austria, Lewis Hamilton's difficult weekend continued given that there were high expectations on him and Mercedes coming into the weekend.

The British star eventually finished P6, with both team-mate George Russell and Ferrari's Carlos Sainz ahead of him.

Charles Leclerc and Sergio Perez rounded out the top eight to take two and one points respectively.

Austrian GP Sprint Race 2024 results

The final classifications from Spielberg were as follows:

1. Max Verstappen [Red Bull]

2. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +4.616

3. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +5.348

4. George Russell [Mercedes] - +8.354

5. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +9.989

6. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +11.207

7. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +13.424

8. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +17.409

9. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +24.067

10. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +30.175

11. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - +30.839

12. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +31.308

13. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +35.452

14. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB] - +39.397

15. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +43.155

16. Logan Sargeant [Williams] - +44.076

17. Alex Albon [Williams]- +44.076

18. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - +46.511

19. Niko Hulkenberg [Haas] - +48.423

* 20. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] - +53.143



* Niko Hulkenberg was given a 10-second time penalty by the FIA after the session for forcing another driver off the track.

