NASCAR star criticized for BOLD comments towards team
NASCAR star Kyle Busch has been criticized for entertaining the idea of joining another team while still under contract.
Busch’s deal with Richard Childress Racing comes to an end at the end of the season, but he does have the option to remain with the team for another year.
However, instead of installing faith in the outfit despite a tricky season – where he lies 19th in the standings, he has been flirting with the idea of joining other teams.
It’s the sort of comments that won’t be doing anything to boost RCR’s morale, and make things awkward when it’s time to discuss the next move.
What is Kyle Busch doing?
NASCAR champion Kevin Harvick has criticized him for being open to the opportunity of returning to a former team and was shocked by his words.
“He threw out the Hendrick piece of it, too. I mean he basically got thrown out of Hendrick, right?” Harvick said on Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour. “When he was driving the Xfinity car and everything they had going on there. So I’m very confused.
“I’m so confused about making those comments about driving at Gibbs and Hendrick, because I just, I don’t know what that does for you in making your situation better at RCR.”
“I would say anything is possible, always,” Kyle Busch told Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports.
“Certainly, if I was welcomed, I would go back, if Hendrick welcomed me back, I’d go back. But right now, I’m at RCR with my group of guys and the deal I have right now in place. So, we’re trying to work and build this program and make RCR great again.”
