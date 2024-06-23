F1 Spanish Grand Prix 2024 starting grid with penalties enforced

The official starting grid for the 2024 Spanish Grand Prix has been confirmed by the FIA.

Saturday's exciting qualifying session saw Lando Norris pip Max Verstappen to pole position by the slender margin of 0.020 milliseconds.

The McLaren star will be looking to translate his pole into a second career win after he snatched an emotional maiden victory at the 2024 Miami Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton, desperate to end his winless streak dating back to 2021, will line up in third place behind Verstappen. His Mercedes team-mate, George Russell, will start directly behind in fourth, with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc completing the top five.

Further down the grid, local favourite Carlos Sainz will aim to put on a show for his home crowd as he starts in sixth, while Pierre Gasly will be looking to climb the grid from seventh.

Sergio Perez, who recently inked a contract extension with the Milton Keynes squad, secured an eighth place, but a penalty carried over from Canada will push him down three spots on the grid to start from 11th place.

This bumps Esteban Ocon up to eighth behind his Alpine team-mate, and McLaren's Oscar Piastri to ninth after the Aussie failed to register a time in Q3. The other local favourite, Fernando Alonso, will start in tenth place.

Logan Sargeant received a three-place grid penalty for impeding Lance Stroll in qualifying but that won't impact the American driver's starting position as he is already set to begin from the back of the grid.

F1 Spanish Grand Prix 2024 starting grid

1. Lando Norris [McLaren]: 1:11:383

2. Max Verstappen [Red Bull]: +0.020sec

3. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes]: +0.318sec

4. George Russell [Mercedes]: +0.320sec

5. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari]: +0.348sec

6. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari]: +0.353sec

7. Pierre Gasly [Alpine]: +0.474sec

8. Esteban Ocon [Alpine]: +0.742sec

9. Oscar Piastri [McLaren]: NO TIME

10. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin]: +0.745sec

11. Sergio Perez [Red Bull]*: +0.678sec

12. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber]: +0.844sec

13. Niko Hulkenberg [Haas]: +0.927sec

14. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin]: +0.989sec

15. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber]: +1.355sec

16. Kevin Magnussen [Haas]: +1.554sec

17. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB]: +1.602sec

18. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB]: +1.692sec

19. Alex Albon [Williams]: +1.770sec

20. Logan Sargeant [Williams]*: +2.126sec



Note: Red Bull's Sergio Perez carries over a three-place grid penalty from the Canadian Grand Prix. Williams' Logan Sargeant received a three-place grid penalty in the Spanish GP qualifying for impeding another driver.

When is the 2024 Spanish Grand Prix?

Lights out in Barcelona set for 3pm local time (CEST) on Sunday, June 23. This translates to 2pm in the UK, 9am EDT, 8am CDT and 6am PDT, as well as 11pm in Australia.

