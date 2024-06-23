F1 Spanish Grand Prix 2024 starting grid with penalties enforced
F1 Spanish Grand Prix 2024 starting grid with penalties enforced
The official starting grid for the 2024 Spanish Grand Prix has been confirmed by the FIA.
Saturday's exciting qualifying session saw Lando Norris pip Max Verstappen to pole position by the slender margin of 0.020 milliseconds.
The McLaren star will be looking to translate his pole into a second career win after he snatched an emotional maiden victory at the 2024 Miami Grand Prix.
Lewis Hamilton, desperate to end his winless streak dating back to 2021, will line up in third place behind Verstappen. His Mercedes team-mate, George Russell, will start directly behind in fourth, with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc completing the top five.
Further down the grid, local favourite Carlos Sainz will aim to put on a show for his home crowd as he starts in sixth, while Pierre Gasly will be looking to climb the grid from seventh.
Sergio Perez, who recently inked a contract extension with the Milton Keynes squad, secured an eighth place, but a penalty carried over from Canada will push him down three spots on the grid to start from 11th place.
This bumps Esteban Ocon up to eighth behind his Alpine team-mate, and McLaren's Oscar Piastri to ninth after the Aussie failed to register a time in Q3. The other local favourite, Fernando Alonso, will start in tenth place.
Logan Sargeant received a three-place grid penalty for impeding Lance Stroll in qualifying but that won't impact the American driver's starting position as he is already set to begin from the back of the grid.
F1 Spanish Grand Prix 2024 starting grid
1. Lando Norris [McLaren]: 1:11:383
2. Max Verstappen [Red Bull]: +0.020sec
3. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes]: +0.318sec
4. George Russell [Mercedes]: +0.320sec
5. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari]: +0.348sec
6. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari]: +0.353sec
7. Pierre Gasly [Alpine]: +0.474sec
8. Esteban Ocon [Alpine]: +0.742sec
9. Oscar Piastri [McLaren]: NO TIME
10. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin]: +0.745sec
11. Sergio Perez [Red Bull]*: +0.678sec
12. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber]: +0.844sec
13. Niko Hulkenberg [Haas]: +0.927sec
14. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin]: +0.989sec
15. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber]: +1.355sec
16. Kevin Magnussen [Haas]: +1.554sec
17. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB]: +1.602sec
18. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB]: +1.692sec
19. Alex Albon [Williams]: +1.770sec
20. Logan Sargeant [Williams]*: +2.126sec
Note: Red Bull's Sergio Perez carries over a three-place grid penalty from the Canadian Grand Prix. Williams' Logan Sargeant received a three-place grid penalty in the Spanish GP qualifying for impeding another driver.
When is the 2024 Spanish Grand Prix?
Lights out in Barcelona set for 3pm local time (CEST) on Sunday, June 23. This translates to 2pm in the UK, 9am EDT, 8am CDT and 6am PDT, as well as 11pm in Australia.
READ MORE: F1 needs to FIX female pathway after Jamie Chadwick success
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 Spanish Grand Prix 2024 starting grid with penalties enforced
- 55 minutes ago
Hamilton asked to release SURPRISE music album by Spanish GP fan
- Today 05:00
How did Arrow McLaren field FOUR drivers in 2024?
- Today 04:00
F1 boss warns of HUGE rival threat after strong showing
- Today 03:00
American actor turned NASCAR star signs NEW deal
- Today 02:00
Cullen shares appreciation for HISTORIC American race circuit
- Today 01:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul