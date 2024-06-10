Red Bull star receives HUGE penalty after Canadian Grand Prix crash

Sergio Perez has been awarded a penalty after an early retirement from the Canadian Grand Prix.

Despite renewing his contract with the Milton Keynes-based outfit, Perez has had a shocking Canadian GP, including a second consecutive Q1 exit on Saturday.

Perez also lost control of his Red Bull on lap 53 of the race, crashing into the barriers and damaging his rear wing.

As the Mexican drove his damaged car around the track he left a trail of debris in his wake, prompting an investigation from the stewards.

Sergio Perez has had a nightmare Canadian GP weekend

Perez has been given a three place grid drop for the Spanish Grand Prix

Sergio Perez hit with harsh penalty

Perez was found in breach of Article 26.10 of the Sporting Regulations as he ‘failed to leave the track with serious mechanical difficulties’.

In addition to receiving a three-place grid penalty for the next race in Spain, Perez has also been fined €25,000.

The team defended the breach to the stewards, arguing they were trying to avoid a safety car and get Perez back to the pits.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the race, Red Bull team principal, Christian Horner, seemed confident that the 34-year-olds’ recent performances were temporary.

“It’s a horrible weekend for Checo. Obviously we’ve picked up some damage so, yeah he’ll need to come back strong in Barcelona. Thankfully Ferrari had a shocker today so didn't get any points, so that let us off the hook somewhat,” Horner said.

Christian Horner remains confident in Sergio Perez's abilities

“But we need both cars scoring, so we got away with it today but you know we need Checo back up there where he was at the beginning of the year, from Barcelona onwards.”

“I think Checo, what we see with him time and time again, you think he’s on the ropes and then he bounces back. He’s a tough racer, he’s a tough character and I think, it hurts him more than anyone else and he’ll be determined to come back and show everybody the form we know he’s capable of and showed in the first four races of this year, in Barcelona.”

