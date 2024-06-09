F1 pundit SLAMS Ricciardo 'mess'

Daniel Ricciardo has been mocked by Sky Sports F1 pundit Ted Kravitz for an unusual helmet design at the Canadian Grand Prix.

Ricciardo has been the subject of criticism from all corners of late, with his performances at Visa Cash App RB clearly not good enough to beat team-mate Yuki Tsunoda.

The Japanese driver is currently tenth in the drivers’ championship, achieving consistent Q3 appearances and points finishes.

Apart from securing P4 in the Miami sprint race, Ricciardo has under-performed and was grateful for a strong qualifying performance in Canada to boost his F1 future hopes.

Daniel Ricciardo has under performed in 2024 thus far

Yuki Tsunoda is tenth in the drivers' championship

Ricciardo under fire from Sky pundits

In addition to his on-track performances, Ricciardo has also come under fire for his aesthetic choices.

The Australian has run a syrup themed helmet for the Canadian GP, which Kravitz and the rest of the Sky commentary team found amusing

“Now Rachel I’m going to do this now, because I don’t want to get Crofty angry about helmet design changes, but have you seen the very amusing Daniel Ricciardo ‘Honey Badger maple syrup badger’ helmet?” Kravitz said. “It’s hilarious!”

Rachel Brookes, also in commentary, agreed with Kravitz that the helmet was a ‘mess’ as the two continued to rip into the design.

“It looks like either someone has essentially gone there with a massive carton of maple syrup and just drizzled it on, or it looks like that trick you do if you’re particularly mean with your friends, if you smash an egg on their head and see the yoke go down,” Kravitz added

“It really looks a sticky mess for honey badger.”

“It triggers me to want to get a cloth and wipe it. That’s the problem, I want to go clean it for him!” Brookes added.

After remaining silent throughout the exchange, former world champion and Canadian Jacques Villeneuve chimed in:“A non-Canadian should not touch maple syrup. It’s our pride!”

