F1 Grand Prix Raceweek: When and where is the next race?

Find out when and where the next Formula 1 race will take place as the championship heats up heading into the ninth round of the 2024 season.

After a winless streak that stretched back to 2022, Charles Leclerc has finally returned to the top step of the podium at his home race in Monaco. The Ferrari star's stunning victory has reignited the championship fight, with Leclerc now just 32 points adrift of Max Verstappen.

McLaren's Lando Norris, who took a sensational maiden win in Miami, sits in a strong third in the championship standings, just five points ahead of Carlos Sainz. Rounding out the top five is Sergio Perez, who trails the Spaniard by a solitary point.

In the constructors' championship, Red Bull currently hold a 24-point advantage over Ferrari, with McLaren punching above their weight in third. Mercedes occupy fourth with 96 points - 52 points ahead of Aston Matin.

With eight races down and 16 still to come, the battle for both the drivers' and constructors' titles is wide open.

When is the next F1 race?

All eyes now turn to Canada for the ninth round of the record-breaking 24-race season. The race weekend takes place from June 7–9, with the race starting at 2pm local time on Sunday.

Here's the full schedule converted to your time zone:

Session Local time (EDT) UK time CEST CDT PDT
Practice 1 (Friday) 1:30pm 6:30pm 7:30pm 12:30pm 10:30am
Practice 2 (Friday) 5:00pm 10:00pm 11:00pm 4:00pm 2:00pm
Practice 3 (Saturday) 12:30pm 5:30pm 6:30pm 11:30am 9:30am
Qualifying (Saturday) 4:00pm 9:00pm 10:00pm 3:00pm 1:00pm
Race (Sunday) 2:00pm 7:00pm 8:00pm 1:00pm 11:00am

F1 schedule 2024

Here's the full calendar for all 24 races this year:

Grand Prix Circuit Date
Bahrain GP Bahrain International Circuit Saturday, March 2
Saudi Arabian GP Jeddah Corniche Circuit Saturday, March 9
Australian GP Albert Park Sunday, March 24
Japanese GP Suzuka Circuit Sunday, April 7
Chinese GP Shanghai International Circuit Sunday, April 21
Miami GP Miami International Autodrome Sunday, May 5
Emilia Romagna GP Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari Sunday, May 19
Monaco GP Circuit de Monaco Sunday, May 26
Canadian GP Circuit Gilles Villeneuve Sunday, June 9
Spanish GP Circuit de Catalunya Sunday, June 23
Austrian GP Red Bull Ring Sunday, June 30
British GP Silverstone Circuit Sunday, July 7
Hungarian GP Hungaroring Sunday, July 21
Belgian GP Spa-Francorchamps Sunday, July 28
Dutch GP Circuit Zandvoort Sunday, August 25
Italian GP Autodromo Nazionale Monza Sunday, September 1
Azerbaijan GP Baku City Circuit Sunday, September 15
Singapore GP Marina Bay Street Circuit Sunday, September 22
United States GP Circuit of the Americas Sunday, October 20
Mexican GP Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez Sunday, October 27
Brazilian GP Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace Interlagos Sunday, November 3
Las Vegas GP Las Vegas Street Circuit Saturday, November 23
Qatar GP Losail International Circuit Sunday, December 1
Abu Dhabi GP Yas Marina Circuit Sunday, December 8

