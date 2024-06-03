F1 Grand Prix Raceweek: When and where is the next race?
F1 Grand Prix Raceweek: When and where is the next race?
Find out when and where the next Formula 1 race will take place as the championship heats up heading into the ninth round of the 2024 season.
After a winless streak that stretched back to 2022, Charles Leclerc has finally returned to the top step of the podium at his home race in Monaco. The Ferrari star's stunning victory has reignited the championship fight, with Leclerc now just 32 points adrift of Max Verstappen.
McLaren's Lando Norris, who took a sensational maiden win in Miami, sits in a strong third in the championship standings, just five points ahead of Carlos Sainz. Rounding out the top five is Sergio Perez, who trails the Spaniard by a solitary point.
In the constructors' championship, Red Bull currently hold a 24-point advantage over Ferrari, with McLaren punching above their weight in third. Mercedes occupy fourth with 96 points - 52 points ahead of Aston Matin.
With eight races down and 16 still to come, the battle for both the drivers' and constructors' titles is wide open.
When is the next F1 race?
All eyes now turn to Canada for the ninth round of the record-breaking 24-race season. The race weekend takes place from June 7–9, with the race starting at 2pm local time on Sunday.
Here's the full schedule converted to your time zone:
|Session
|Local time (EDT)
|UK time
|CEST
|CDT
|PDT
|Practice 1 (Friday)
|1:30pm
|6:30pm
|7:30pm
|12:30pm
|10:30am
|Practice 2 (Friday)
|5:00pm
|10:00pm
|11:00pm
|4:00pm
|2:00pm
|Practice 3 (Saturday)
|12:30pm
|5:30pm
|6:30pm
|11:30am
|9:30am
|Qualifying (Saturday)
|4:00pm
|9:00pm
|10:00pm
|3:00pm
|1:00pm
|Race (Sunday)
|2:00pm
|7:00pm
|8:00pm
|1:00pm
|11:00am
F1 schedule 2024
Here's the full calendar for all 24 races this year:
|Grand Prix
|Circuit
|Date
|Bahrain GP
|Bahrain International Circuit
|Saturday, March 2
|Saudi Arabian GP
|Jeddah Corniche Circuit
|Saturday, March 9
|Australian GP
|Albert Park
|Sunday, March 24
|Japanese GP
|Suzuka Circuit
|Sunday, April 7
|Chinese GP
|Shanghai International Circuit
|Sunday, April 21
|Miami GP
|Miami International Autodrome
|Sunday, May 5
|Emilia Romagna GP
|Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
|Sunday, May 19
|Monaco GP
|Circuit de Monaco
|Sunday, May 26
|Canadian GP
|Circuit Gilles Villeneuve
|Sunday, June 9
|Spanish GP
|Circuit de Catalunya
|Sunday, June 23
|Austrian GP
|Red Bull Ring
|Sunday, June 30
|British GP
|Silverstone Circuit
|Sunday, July 7
|Hungarian GP
|Hungaroring
|Sunday, July 21
|Belgian GP
|Spa-Francorchamps
|Sunday, July 28
|Dutch GP
|Circuit Zandvoort
|Sunday, August 25
|Italian GP
|Autodromo Nazionale Monza
|Sunday, September 1
|Azerbaijan GP
|Baku City Circuit
|Sunday, September 15
|Singapore GP
|Marina Bay Street Circuit
|Sunday, September 22
|United States GP
|Circuit of the Americas
|Sunday, October 20
|Mexican GP
|Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
|Sunday, October 27
|Brazilian GP
|Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace Interlagos
|Sunday, November 3
|Las Vegas GP
|Las Vegas Street Circuit
|Saturday, November 23
|Qatar GP
|Losail International Circuit
|Sunday, December 1
|Abu Dhabi GP
|Yas Marina Circuit
|Sunday, December 8
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 Grand Prix Raceweek: When and where is the next race?
- 53 minutes ago
Surprise F1 star opens up on 'MUTUAL AGREEMENT' with Verstappen
- 1 uur geleden
Hamilton makes Ferrari signing in front of stunned Mercedes boss
- 2 uur geleden
Andretti claims F1 kingmaker said he’d do ‘everything in his power’ to block grid bid
- 3 uur geleden
Christian Horner and Geri called GREEDY after big win
- Today 19:00
Hamilton makes powerful statement on Israel-Palestine conflict
- Today 18:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
- GP CANADA 7 - 9 Jun
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul