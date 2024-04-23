How many penalty points does Ricciardo have after nightmare Chinese GP?
Sunday's race at the Chinese Grand Prix proved to be a hotspot for driver infringements.
A chaotic weekend in Shanghai saw a big chunk of the F1 grid rack up penalty points on their Super Licences.
Daniel Ricciardo's overtake under safety car conditions resulted in a hefty three-place grid penalty for the upcoming Miami Sprint race, coupled with two penalty points to his licence. While initially slapped with a 10-second time penalty, the Australian's retirement from the race meant the grid penalty came into effect.
Lance Stroll found himself in hot water as well, picking up a 10-second time penalty and two penalty points for making contact with Ricciardo while cars were getting ready to restart from a safety car period.
Williams' Logan Sargeant wasn't spared either. His move to get past Nico Hulkenberg under safety car conditions resulted in a 10-second penalty and two points on his licence.
Adding to the chaos, Kevin Magnussen was handed a 10-second penalty and two penalty points on his licence for a collision with Yuki Tsunoda, which forced the Japanese driver out of the race altogether.
But wait, there's more! Fernando Alonso was also penalised with a 10-second time penalty and three penalty points on his licence for his collision with Ferrari's Carlos Sainz during Saturday's Sprint race.
These incidents raise a crucial question - which drivers are at risk of a race ban?
F1 Driver Penalty Points
Alongside time penalties, drivers could also carry penalty points for driving infringements. These points expire after 12 months, but if a driver collects 12 points within that time, they get a race ban.
Sergio Perez and Sargeant currently sit on the edge with eight penalty points each, just four away from a potential race ban.
GPFans has compiled a list of the points currently accrued by drivers and when they will expire. This article will be updated throughout the year.
Red Bull
Max Verstappen - Two points
|Where
|Points
|Expires
|Reason
|Las Vegas GP
|Two
|19th November 2024
|Forcing Charles Leclerc off track
Sergio Perez - Eight points
|Where
|Points
|Expires
|Reason
|Singapore GP
|One
|17th September 2024
|Causing a collision
|Japanese GP
|Four
|24th September 2024
|Causing a collision x2
|Abu Dhabi GP
|Two
|26th November 2024
|Causing a collision
|Saudi Arabian GP
|One
|9th March 2025
|Unsafe release
Ferrari
Charles Leclerc - Zero points
Carlos Sainz - Two points
|Where
|Points
|Expires
|Reason
|Australian GP
|Two
|2nd April 2024
|Causing a collision
Mercedes
Lewis Hamilton - Four points
|Where
|Points
|Expires
|Reason
|Belgian GP
|Two
|29th July 2024
|Causing a collision
|Italian GP
|Two
|3rd September 2024
|Causing a collision
George Russell - Four points
|Where
|Points
|Expires
|Reason
|Monaco GP
|Two
|28th May 2024
|Causing a collision
|Las Vegas GP
|Two
|19th November 2024
|Causing a collision
Alpine
Esteban Ocon - Zero points
Pierre Gasly - Zero points
McLaren
Lando Norris - Zero points
Oscar Piastri - Zero points
