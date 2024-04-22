Verstappen tries to impress engineer with 'fun' powerslide in Shanghai

Formula 1 has got so easy for Max Verstappen that he has started to attempt rally car moves to entertain himself during races.

The Dutch driver won by 13 seconds at the Chinese Grand Prix and would have probably had an even bigger lead if not for two safety cars in Shanghai.

The victory was Verstappen's fourth full race win of the season as well as finishing first during Saturday's sprint race in China.

For much of the race, he has no real opposition and has now taken to trying out other things rather than just winning.

As Verstappen headed for the chequered flag, he tried to see how much of a powerslide he could do in the RB20, but the limitations of a Formula 1 car compared to a rally car meant he could not fully drift.

Speaking to Viaplay after the race, Verstappen confirmed the attempted powerslide and had indicated to his race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase what he had planned.

"I told GP 'Look at the onboard'," Verstappen admitted.

"Well, a Formula 1 car of course hasn't been designed for drifting. See, if it was a rally car, I could've completely turned it!

"But that's a bit more difficult in a Formula 1 car. We were ahead a lot of course. Having a bit of fun is allowed."

Max Verstappen, rally driver?

Verstappen would not be the first member of his family to drive a rally car, as his father Jos drove a Citroen C3 Rally2 at the 2022 Ypres Rally which was part of the 2022 World Rally Championship.

Jos Verstappen finished a disappointing 60th in Belgium, earning 0 points from the rally.

The younger Verstappen had a taste of rally driving earlier this year, driving the Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally as part of an advertising campaign for Ford Performance.

Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez also starred in 'Max & Checo's Day Off in the Desert' which may be where Veerstappen perfected his drifting skills before testing them out during the Chinese Grand Prix.

