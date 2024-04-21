F1 star labelled 'wrecking ball' after clumsy Ricciardo crash

Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll came under fire from Formula 1 fans on social media following his collision with Daniel Ricciardo at the Chinese Grand Prix.

The Canadian rear-ended Ricciardo as the race restarted following a yellow flag, earning a 10-second penalty in the process.

Stroll radioed his team after the incident, claiming 'this idiot just slammed on the brake' but his protests fell on deaf ears for many F1 supporters on X, formerly Twitter.

Most blamed Stroll for the crash, claiming he was like a 'wrecking ball' crashing into Ricciardo, eventually ending the Australian's race.

One user compared the incident to a Rocket League assist, but the only points scored by either driver were the two points added to Stroll's racing licence after the race to bring his overall tally to seven.

READ MORE: Hamilton in X-RATED admission after Mercedes failure

F1 Twitter's Lance Stroll Reaction

Lance Stroll at the Chinese GP pic.twitter.com/uXD9w9XiSN — Mahir 🇹🇷🇬🇧 (@ScrewderiaF1) April 21, 2024

Lance Stroll's dashboard when the safety car came in: #ChineseGP pic.twitter.com/8B0a90YqRa — Rahbert (@Rahbert99) April 21, 2024

Lance Stroll catching Daniel Ricciardo off guard by just rear ending him for no reason: #ChineseGP pic.twitter.com/SHA3UuNVNU — Live, Laugh, Love Lando ⭕️❤️ (@BlessedBobby_) April 21, 2024

It’s so funny how Lance Stroll rocket league assisted Daniel Ricciardo sending him in the air and then calls Daniel an idiot , this man is beyond saving . — ahmed baokbah 🇸🇦🏎✈️ (@ahmed_baokbah) April 21, 2024

lance stroll after crashing into daniel ricciardo after the restart pic.twitter.com/V3XUUDaKbz — emily (@janniksinners) April 21, 2024

READ MORE: F1 star apologises after controversial moment at Chinese GP

Related