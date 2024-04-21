close global

F1 star labelled 'wrecking ball' after clumsy Ricciardo crash

Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll came under fire from Formula 1 fans on social media following his collision with Daniel Ricciardo at the Chinese Grand Prix.

The Canadian rear-ended Ricciardo as the race restarted following a yellow flag, earning a 10-second penalty in the process.

Stroll radioed his team after the incident, claiming 'this idiot just slammed on the brake' but his protests fell on deaf ears for many F1 supporters on X, formerly Twitter.

Most blamed Stroll for the crash, claiming he was like a 'wrecking ball' crashing into Ricciardo, eventually ending the Australian's race.

One user compared the incident to a Rocket League assist, but the only points scored by either driver were the two points added to Stroll's racing licence after the race to bring his overall tally to seven.

READ MORE: Hamilton in X-RATED admission after Mercedes failure

F1 Twitter's Lance Stroll Reaction

READ MORE: F1 star apologises after controversial moment at Chinese GP

Formula 1 Daniel Ricciardo Aston Martin Chinese Grand Prix Lance Stroll
