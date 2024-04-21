Hamilton SLAMS Mercedes car after poor Chinese GP start
Hamilton SLAMS Mercedes car after poor Chinese GP start
Lewis Hamilton's Chinese Grand Prix weekend has gotten even worse.
After a woeful qualifying where he failed to get out of Q1 for the first time since the Saudi Arabian GP in 2022, Hamilton was already at a disadvantage going into the race.
READ MORE: Hamilton suffers CATASTROPHIC F1 qualifying after early exit
Despite starting on the softs, Hamilton has failed to make his way through the field and is stuck behind Esteban Ocon in P14.
The British driver bemoaned being stuck behind one of the slowest cars on the grid over team radio.
"I can't even catch him, mate," Hamilton said.
"This car is so slow."
READ MORE: 2024 Chinese Grand Prix Results - Verstappen seals DOMINANT race win
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Red Bull chief claims rivals are applying 'pressure' in the race to sign Sainz
- 19 minutes ago
Shocked Verstappen reacts to Ricciardo's Chinese GP crash: 'Oh my god!'
- 1 uur geleden
F1 star labelled 'wrecking ball' after clumsy Ricciardo crash
- 2 uur geleden
Hamilton SLAMS Mercedes car after poor Chinese GP start
- 3 uur geleden
FIA investigate Ricciardo after DISASTROUS Chinese GP
- Today 17:00
Top three verdict: Norris 'happy to be wrong' after losing Ferrari bet
- Today 16:00