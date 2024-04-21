close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Hamilton SLAMS Mercedes car after poor Chinese GP start

Hamilton SLAMS Mercedes car after poor Chinese GP start

Hamilton SLAMS Mercedes car after poor Chinese GP start

Hamilton SLAMS Mercedes car after poor Chinese GP start

Lewis Hamilton's Chinese Grand Prix weekend has gotten even worse.

After a woeful qualifying where he failed to get out of Q1 for the first time since the Saudi Arabian GP in 2022, Hamilton was already at a disadvantage going into the race.

READ MORE: Hamilton suffers CATASTROPHIC F1 qualifying after early exit

Despite starting on the softs, Hamilton has failed to make his way through the field and is stuck behind Esteban Ocon in P14.

The British driver bemoaned being stuck behind one of the slowest cars on the grid over team radio.

"I can't even catch him, mate," Hamilton said.

"This car is so slow."

READ MORE: 2024 Chinese Grand Prix Results - Verstappen seals DOMINANT race win

Related

Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Max Verstappen Chinese Grand Prix Esteban Ocon
F1 star labelled 'wrecking ball' after clumsy Ricciardo crash
Chinese Grand Prix

F1 star labelled 'wrecking ball' after clumsy Ricciardo crash

  • 2 uur geleden
FIA investigate Ricciardo after DISASTROUS Chinese GP
Chinese Grand Prix

FIA investigate Ricciardo after DISASTROUS Chinese GP

  • Today 17:00

Latest News

Latest F1 News

Red Bull chief claims rivals are applying 'pressure' in the race to sign Sainz

  • 19 minutes ago
Chinese Grand Prix

Shocked Verstappen reacts to Ricciardo's Chinese GP crash: 'Oh my god!'

  • 1 uur geleden
Chinese Grand Prix

F1 star labelled 'wrecking ball' after clumsy Ricciardo crash

  • 2 uur geleden
Chinese Grand Prix

Hamilton SLAMS Mercedes car after poor Chinese GP start

  • 3 uur geleden
Chinese Grand Prix

FIA investigate Ricciardo after DISASTROUS Chinese GP

  • Today 17:00
Chinese Grand Prix

Top three verdict: Norris 'happy to be wrong' after losing Ferrari bet

  • Today 16:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar

Complete kalender 2025
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x