Hamilton SLAMS Mercedes car after poor Chinese GP start

Lewis Hamilton's Chinese Grand Prix weekend has gotten even worse.

After a woeful qualifying where he failed to get out of Q1 for the first time since the Saudi Arabian GP in 2022, Hamilton was already at a disadvantage going into the race.

Despite starting on the softs, Hamilton has failed to make his way through the field and is stuck behind Esteban Ocon in P14.

The British driver bemoaned being stuck behind one of the slowest cars on the grid over team radio.

"I can't even catch him, mate," Hamilton said.

"This car is so slow."

