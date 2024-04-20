F1 Results Today: Chinese Grand Prix Sprint - Norris disappoints in FIESTY race

What started as a competitive sprint in China, eventually turned into business as usual.

Lando Norris lost his advantage from pole position as soon as the lights went out, with Lewis Hamilton racing into the lead and forcing him off into Turn 1.

However, Max Verstappen displayed intimidating pace and overtook Hamilton on lap 9 to claim his eighth sprint win.

Ferrari team-mates Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc were battling for a podium place for much of the race, the two even bashing wheels at the hairpin as the Spaniard tried to force his team-mate wide.

READ MORE: Hamilton explains how Mercedes 'came alive' in China - Top three verdict

Chinese GP Sprint Race 2024 results

The final classifications from China were as follows:

1. Max Verstappen [Red Bull Racing]

2. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +13.043sec

3. Sergio Perez [Red Bull Racing] - +15.258sec

4. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +17.486sec

5. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +20.696sec

6. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +22.088sec

7. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +24.713sec

8. George Russell [Mercedes] +25.696sec

9. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] - +31.951sec

10. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +37.149sec

11. Daniel Ricciardo [RB] - +37.571sec

12. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - +38.190sec

13. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +39.686sec

14. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - +40.092sec

15. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +40.662sec

16. Yuki Tsunoda [RB] - +41.591sec

17. Alexander Albon [Williams] - +42.748sec

18. Logan Sargeant [Williams] - +45.970sec

19. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +48.915sec

20. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - DNF

READ MORE: Verstappen admits wet weather struggles with 'driving on ice' claim

Related