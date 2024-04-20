Chinese GP Qualifying start time, schedule and TV: How you can watch

Find out all the details for the 2024 Chinese Grand Prix qualifying, including start times and how to watch in your region.

Fresh off the first Sprint race of the season, teams and drivers will turn their attention to the ever-crucial qualifying session in China.

F1's return to Shanghai after a five-year absence throws a unique curveball this year. The regulation changes combined with the new generation of F1 machinery mean that historical data from previous Chinese grands prix holds little weight.

This lack of recent data throws the qualifying session wide open, with teams scrambling to optimise their setups for the unfamiliar territory.

While Red Bull currently sit atop the constructors' standings, Ferrari lurk just 21 points behind, eager to capitalise on any misstep from their rivals.

In the drivers' championship, the situation mirrors the team standings, with Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez holding the top two spots.

However, today's qualifying session holds the potential to shake up the established order and set the stage for a thrilling battle on Sunday.

When does F1 Qualifying start?

The qualifying in China kicks off on Saturday, April 20, at 3pm local time. Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Local time (China): 3pm Saturday

UK time: 8am Saturday

Central European Time (CEST): 9am Saturday

United States (EDT): 3am Saturday

United States (CDT): 2am Saturday

United States (PDT): 12am Saturday

Australia (Melbourne): 5pm Saturday

South Africa: 9am Saturday



How to watch F1 Qualifying live on TV today

The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:

United Kingdom: Sky Sports

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent

Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN

Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten

Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra

Italy: Sky Italia

Spain: DAZN F1

Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo

Germany: Sky Deutschland

France: Canal+

Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico

Singapore: beIN SPORTS

Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)

Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports

Austria: Servus TV, ORF

Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS

Africa: SuperSport

Latin America: ESPN



F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

