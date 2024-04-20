Returning F1 constructor declare their BOLD 2026 title ambitions

One particular Formula 1 team have their sights set on a shock world championship bid from the 2026 season onwards.

Red Bull's dominance throughout the ground effect era (which started in 2022) has been stark, with Max Verstappen breaking multiple records on his way to three consecutive world championship titles.

READ MORE: Another bizarre fire STOPS action at Chinese Grand Prix

The Dutchman has now won 20 of the last 22 grands prix, and looks set to continue his hot drivers' championship streak in 2024.

It's now up to the chasing pack to try and catch Red Bull, with Ferrari, McLaren, Mercedes and, indeed, Aston Martin all hoping to make gains on the Milton Keynes-based outfit before another regulation change comes into force in 2026.

READ MORE: Norris penalty U-turn explained by McLaren chief: 'There's no problem at all'

Red Bull have enjoyed huge success since 2021

Max Verstappen has won three of the first four races in 2024

Aston Martin's world championship ambition

Red Bull may well start 2026 in a little disarray, splitting with engine partner Honda and instead working with Ford to craft their own power units into the future.

Honda, meanwhile, will partner Aston Martin, a move which Christian Horner recently admitted would have changed the world champions' stance had they had known Honda would team up with a rival.

Now, Honda Racing president Koji Watanabe has revealed the brand's expectations for success once they return to the sport with the Silverstone-based squad.

"To become world champion from 2026 onwards," Watanabe revealed in an interview with Motorsport.com.

"We know that it will be very difficult and it is not so easy, but we need some good targets to put in our best effort together with Aston Martin.

"So, that's why together with [Lawrence] Stroll and Toshihiro Mibe [Honda CEO and president], we set the target to just aim for the world championship in that year. In reality, it is not so easy.

"Probably we're missing something [right now], but we have to tell each other what is missing," he continued.

"From an Aston Martin point of view what is missing on the Honda side and also what is missing on the Aston Martin side. That is an honest conversation to become a top-class team together."

Honda and Red Bull have enjoyed much success together

Watanabe also revealed how the partnership came about, following a hugely successful period with Red Bull.

"After we registered as a power unit supplier for 2026 some other teams contacted us as they were interested in working with Honda. Then we talked to those parties and made a decision," he explained.

"Honda was very impressed with Mr Stroll's strong passion and his strong leadership to fight for the world championship in 2026.

"They invest a lot of money to establish the factory in Silverstone. We visited them to see the factory that was under construction.

"Several times we have meetings with Martin Whitmarsh and Mike Krack, so the management team. They are very open and the entire team is working in the same direction, it's one united team. That is a very good image for us."

READ MORE: Pressure builds on Ferrari's Leclerc after damning teammate confession

Related