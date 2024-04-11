close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Horner confirms return of former Red Bull PA

Horner confirms return of former Red Bull PA

Horner confirms return of former Red Bull PA

Horner confirms return of former Red Bull PA

Red Bull boss Christian Horner addressed the re-emergence of a former employee amidst ongoing controversy.

The 2024 Japanese Grand Prix saw a resurgent Max Verstappen take the chequered flag, a well-needed win for the Dutchman after a heartbreaking DNF in the third round of the season in Australia.

READ MORE: Horner crisis rumbles on as suspended employee 'returns' to Red Bull

This victory marked a return to form for Red Bull, replicating their dominant one-two finishes from the opening two rounds in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

Despite this, team boss Horner found himself facing a barrage of questions from the media concerning a separate, ongoing issue.

READ MORE: Alonso dismisses Mercedes links with RUTHLESS jibe

Christian Horner was accused of engaging in 'inappropriate behaviour' towards a female employee
Horner was cleared of misconduct following an investigation

Horner surprised by media questioning

Earlier this year, a female Red Bull employee filed a complaint against Horner for alleged "inappropriate behaviour." While an investigation cleared Horner of wrongdoing, the matter appears far from settled.

The BBC reported that the employee, who has been suspended on full pay, was'very scared and very upset'about the whole situation.

Additionally, a report by the Daily Mail emerged suggesting that Horner's personal assistant for 15 years had been reintegrated into the Red Bull team on an interim basis.

Faced with a direct question about these reports during the post-race press conference, Horner seemed to be caught off guard.

"Yes," Horner admitted after the Japanese GP. "I'm surprised that I'm talking about my assistant in a briefing.

"But, yes, my assistant of 15 years is in a temporary supporting position."

READ MORE: Here's who could join the F1 grid in 2025 as three stars fight to keep their seats

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen Christian Horner Bahrain Japanese Grand Prix Saudi Arabia
Former driver claims key Red Bull figure and Horner still feuding
Red Bull

Former driver claims key Red Bull figure and Horner still feuding

  • Yesterday 22:00
IndyCar takes OPPOSITE position to F1 with exciting new team
F1 News & Gossip

IndyCar takes OPPOSITE position to F1 with exciting new team

  • Yesterday 17:00

Latest News

F1 News & Gossip

F1 team bring in CONTROVERSIAL sporting advisor

  • 49 minutes ago
Red Bull

Marko admits concern that Red Bull driver will 'slack off'

  • 1 uur geleden
F1 Legends

Alonso makes 'championship DQ' jab in FIA mockery

  • 2 uur geleden
Latest F1 News

Horner confirms return of former Red Bull PA

  • 3 uur geleden
Mercedes

F1 boss declares title race over after four races

  • Yesterday 23:00
Red Bull

Former driver claims key Red Bull figure and Horner still feuding

  • Yesterday 22:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x