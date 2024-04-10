Hamilton told new team 'no excuse' for speed issues by former rival

A former Ferrari driver has warned Lewis Hamilton ahead of his headline switch to the Scuderia for the 2025 Formula 1 season.

The Brit leaves the Mercedes outfit after 12 years at the conclusion of this season – a run which has seen him achieve six drivers’ titles and 82 race victories.

It has been a difficult run over the past few seasons, with the seven-time champion without a win in over two years, and his decision to join rivals Ferrari looking more justified than ever.

The Silver Arrows have started the season in torrid fashion, sitting just one point ahead of Aston Martin in the constructors’ championship in fourth place.

Ferrari on the other hand, have been impressive and are slowly catching Red Bull at the front of the pack – something which is promising for Hamilton who has to drive one of their cars for at least two seasons from 2025.

Lewis Hamilton has struggled in 2024

Giancarlo Fisichella drove for Ferrari in 2009

Who has warned Lewis Hamilton ahead of Ferrari move?

However, former Ferrari driver and F1 race winner Giancarlo Fisichella has warned Hamilton that it will take time for him to get settled within the Italian team.

“Lewis is a seven-time champion and a great driver but, without a good car, like Mercedes over the last couple of years, he couldn't win a single race,” Fisichella told Mirror Sport.

“He has a lot of experience and [his arrival] will be a good thing for Ferrari. But he will need a good car and he will need to learn how the car behaves.

Lewis Hamilton knows Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur well

“He will need to get into the Ferrari family which will take time. Obviously, there is pressure - Lewis knows how to manage it.

“It's no excuse to move to a new team and say, 'I need time to learn'. But I'm sure it won't be a problem for him.”

