Hamilton joins exclusive dating platform after 'split' with model girlfriend

Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has reportedly signed up to a celebrity dating app after enduring his toughest start to a season ever.

He retired from the Australian Grand Prix after suffering an engine failure on lap 17 of the race – a disaster day for his Mercedes team who picked up zero points Down Under.

READ MORE: F1 icon admits he prefers 'more interesting' rival racing series

He is set to leave the German outfit after a 26-year association at the end of the season to join the legendary Ferrari team.

The Sun reported that the 39-year-old Brit has 'split up' with Brazilian model Juliana Nalu after a change in his profile which read ‘visiting Melbourne from Monaco.’

Lewis Hamilton is enduring a rough patch currently

Lewis Hamilton drives the W15 during the Saudi GP weekend

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton linked with Angela Cullen reunion after her return motorsport

Who is Lewis Hamilton dating now?

Nalu, whose home nation made Hamilton an honorary citizen in 2022, visited him at the 2023 Miami Grand Prix.

It is now claimed that Hamilton has joined celebrity dating app Raya as a result of the supposed split – a selective piece of software with waiting lists in the thousands.

Mercedes had hoped for a much-improved 2024 after bringing a new concept to the track with the W15, but things haven’t panned out how they had hoped.

The upcoming Japanese Grand Prix is a chance for Mercedes to bounce back from a disaster double DNF in Melbourne and achieve a good result at one of Hamilton’s favourite tracks.

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Hamilton engineer backs Vasseur for great partnership

Related