Australian GP weather forecast: Mixed conditions expected in Melbourne

Formula 1 is back in its traditional Friday-Sunday slot for the first time in 2024 this weekend...depending on what time zone you find yourself in.

The F1 circus rolls into Melbourne for the Australian Grand Prix, marking the third round of the record-breaking 24-race season. The opening two races were a masterclass in control from Red Bull, with Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez securing dominant 1-2 finishes in both Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. Can they continue their streak, or will the iconic Albert Park circuit throw up a surprise?

One factor that could play a role is the weather. Here's a look at the forecast for the Australian Grand Prix weekend:

Australian Grand Prix weather forecast

Friday, March 22: FP1 & FP2

Friday's opening practice sessions (FP1 and FP2) look set for ideal conditions. Clear skies and a light breeze, with temperatures ranging from 66-71 degrees, will provide a perfect platform for teams to gather crucial data and fine-tune their car setups. However, things could get a little more interesting on Saturday.

Saturday, March 23: FP3 & Qualifying

Sunny intervals with a similar light breeze are still on the cards for FP3 and qualifying, but a small chance of rain emerges later in the afternoon, potentially spicing up the crucial qualifying session.

With a 14% chance of precipitation, teams will need to be adaptable and ready to switch to wet-weather setups if necessary. This could throw a strategic curveball, adding a touch of unpredictability to the grid order.

Sunday, March 24: Race Day

The biggest question mark lies with the race itself on Sunday. The forecast predicts a partly cloudy day with light rain, a 70-degree temperature, 50% humidity, and a 10% chance of precipitation. Also, expect a gentle breeze from the south south west when the cars are out on the track.

However, keep an eye on the latest forecasts, as the weather can change in the lead-up to race day.

