close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Australian GP weather forecast: Mixed conditions expected in Melbourne

Australian GP weather forecast: Mixed conditions expected in Melbourne

Australian GP weather forecast: Mixed conditions expected in Melbourne

Australian GP weather forecast: Mixed conditions expected in Melbourne

Formula 1 is back in its traditional Friday-Sunday slot for the first time in 2024 this weekend...depending on what time zone you find yourself in.

The F1 circus rolls into Melbourne for the Australian Grand Prix, marking the third round of the record-breaking 24-race season. The opening two races were a masterclass in control from Red Bull, with Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez securing dominant 1-2 finishes in both Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. Can they continue their streak, or will the iconic Albert Park circuit throw up a surprise?

One factor that could play a role is the weather. Here's a look at the forecast for the Australian Grand Prix weekend:

READ MORE: Mercedes chief notes MISTAKE in F1 regulations

Australian Grand Prix weather forecast

Friday, March 22: FP1 & FP2

Friday's opening practice sessions (FP1 and FP2) look set for ideal conditions. Clear skies and a light breeze, with temperatures ranging from 66-71 degrees, will provide a perfect platform for teams to gather crucial data and fine-tune their car setups. However, things could get a little more interesting on Saturday.

Saturday, March 23: FP3 & Qualifying

Sunny intervals with a similar light breeze are still on the cards for FP3 and qualifying, but a small chance of rain emerges later in the afternoon, potentially spicing up the crucial qualifying session.

With a 14% chance of precipitation, teams will need to be adaptable and ready to switch to wet-weather setups if necessary. This could throw a strategic curveball, adding a touch of unpredictability to the grid order.

Sunday, March 24: Race Day

The biggest question mark lies with the race itself on Sunday. The forecast predicts a partly cloudy day with light rain, a 70-degree temperature, 50% humidity, and a 10% chance of precipitation. Also, expect a gentle breeze from the south south west when the cars are out on the track.

However, keep an eye on the latest forecasts, as the weather can change in the lead-up to race day.

READ MORE: Horner accuser launches FIA complaint after Red Bull claim dismissed

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen Mercedes Sergio Perez Australian Grand Prix
American F1 'alternative' revealed to be REAL challenger on social media
F1 Social

American F1 'alternative' revealed to be REAL challenger on social media

  • March 16, 2024 16:00
McLaren boss warns F1 rivals after talking up Australian GP upgrades
F1 News

McLaren boss warns F1 rivals after talking up Australian GP upgrades

  • March 14, 2024 06:00

Latest News

F1 News & Gossip

Drive to Survive star suggests Red Bull change possible

  • 23 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

Former Ferrari F1 star pinpoints BIG Hamilton advantage

  • 1 uur geleden
Latest F1 News

F1 pundit reveals KEY factor for Red Bull to retain Verstappen

  • 2 uur geleden
F1 News & Gossip

LEGENDARY pop artists to headline famous F1 race

  • 3 uur geleden
Australian Grand Prix

Australian GP weather forecast: Mixed conditions expected in Melbourne

  • Yesterday 22:00
Latest F1 News

Mercedes confess to wrecking Hamilton race with mistake

  • Yesterday 21:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x