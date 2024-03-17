F1 aero expect insists Red Bull CAN be beaten in 2024

Red Bull have been fired a warning by Aston Martin's aero expert, as they look to lock up yet another title.

The reigning constructors' champions have secured 1-2 finishes in the first two races of the season, putting their rivals on notice.

It has launched Red Bull into a 38-point lead in the constructors' championship already, with the phenomenal records set by last year's RB19 potentially being threatened.

However, this particular season is the longest in F1 history, featuring 24 races across 21 different countries, offering plenty of chance for the chasing pack to improve their initial car designs.

Max Verstappen has won both races in 2024

Aston Martin are seeking to catch Red Bull

Red Bull chase begins

Now, Aston Martin's performance director Tom McCullough has pointed to McLaren's growth throughout the 2023 season as a reason for F1 fans to be positive about a potential championship battle.

“I think everyone can be caught up. If you look at the development we saw at McLaren last season, it was really impressive,” he told RacingNews365.

“That’s been the focus over the winter, to create a good platform for us to develop. We don’t want to stand still, nobody stands still.

“Red Bull doesn’t have our development time in the wind tunnel,” he continued.

“They are obviously a very big and greased team, with a lot of people who have been in a strong position for a long time.

“We are still growing, learning to work together, with a new factory, new facilities, new wind tunnel up and running, new simulator, a lot of things have been happening lately, but we want to develop this car a lot.”

