Perez in danger of MISSING race in 2024

Sergio Perez will have to be on his best behavior this season if he's to avoid getting banned for a race.

After being penalised for an unsafe release at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, the Mexican now has eight penalty points on his license - the most of any driver on the grid.

If he acquires four more this brings his penalty point total to 12 which incurs an automatic race ban.

Worryingly for Perez, the 12 month reset does not kick in until the Singapore GP, which takes place in September later this year.

Sergio Perez with Red Bull team in Jeddah 2024

Sergio Perez in the pits Saudi Arabia 2024

Perez holds hands up to penalty

Speaking after the race, Perez took the blame for the penalty, and explained his perspective from the cockpit.

“Unfortunately then we were compromised with such an early Safety Car, and that meant that everyone basically just pitted.

"When I was going out it was actually my mistake because I was told by the team to hold it back, but in hindsight there I looked on the right and there was nobody there when I looked. In hindsight I think the penalty was correct and that pretty much compromised our race.”

Sergio Perez in Red Bull garage Mexico 2023

“You are able to have a bit of awareness of what’s going on around you, definitely.

“And when I looked at the mirror, there was no one. I saw that I didn’t have the proper release. But I didn’t see anyone.

“So sometimes the team can be a little bit slower than you in the car. But this time was the other way around. Yeah, my bad in that one, but still happily didn’t change a race.”

