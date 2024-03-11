F1 chief makes Ricciardo admission after surprise rant

Visa Cash App RB boss Laurent Mekies has reiterated the importance for his team to remain strong after his drivers came together in Bahrain.

Yuki Tsunoda was upset after team orders to let Daniel Ricciardo through for 13th late in the grand prix, with little left to fight for.

While the Japanese driver was chasing the Haas of Kevin Magnussen for 12th place, he was ordered to let Ricciardo past as he was on the softer tyre.

Tsunoda eventually let the Aussie past, but he was unable to overtake Magnussen, leaving the 23-year-old furious with his team’s decision.

During the cool down lap after the race, Tsunoda aggressively overtook Ricciardo, which resulted in the latter calling his team-mate a ‘f****** helmet’ over the team radio.

Yuki Tsunoda was angered by team orders in Bahrain

Daniel Ricciardo lost his temper with Tsunoda after the race

Mekies: The execution should have been better

Now, RB chief Mekies has admitted that the team could have handled the situation better and that they will try to return the favour to Tsunoda if the opportunity comes about.

Speaking on Thursday in Saudi Arabia with Sky Sports, the Frenchman said: “It’s always going to be difficult to ask your drivers to swap and it’s always going to be even more difficult if you do that when the guy in front is attacking the car that is in front.

“Daniel had the new soft. I think if you don’t swap your cars when you have the guy on new soft behind the guy on new hards and the chance to get the guy in front, I think we would be weak not to do it.

Laurent Mekies said the team agreed the right call was made

“Obviously we are conscious the execution should have been better. We reviewed it with Yuki, with Daniel and we will certainly try to put less emotion in it the next time.

“But we also agreed that as a team it was the right thing to do in this sort of situation. There was no points ultimately there, but it could be tomorrow and we need to be strong enough as a team to make these kinds of calls.”

Mekies also stated that if the opportunity arises in future races, then the team would swap and return the favour to Tsunoda.

