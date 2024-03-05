Marko's 13-second Red Bull sacking details REVEALED

Richard Verschoor has revealed how it took just a 13-second conversation for Helmut Marko to sack him at Red Bull.

Now ex-Red Bull junior Verschoor was competing in Formula Renault alongside his team-mate Neil Verhagen at the time, having just rounded out the 2017 season.

He scored points in the first two rounds, secured a podium in Barcelona, and finished the season ninth.

Despite seven consecutive non-scoring finishes, he rebounded with a notable fourth place at Paul Ricard.

READ MORE: F2/F3 Power Rankings – Stars of tomorrow enter 2024

Helmut Marko is well known for his ruthless nature at Red Bull

The highlight was his first podium with a third-place finish in the final round in Barcelona, which helped Verschoor end the season in ninth place overall and fourth among the rookies.

Yet shortly after, the then-17-year-old was informed of his dismissal in a brutally short conversation with Marko.

The ruthless nature of Helmut Marko

"When I went to Formula Renault, I got kicked out at the end of the year," he told the NU.nl podcast.

"I was sitting opposite my teammate, Neil Verhagen, and he had finished behind me in the championship. He was then called by Helmut Marko, which I still find strange.

"Then I saw him walk away and I thought: he's out. Then he came back to the table and said, 'I can come for an interview'.

"Then I thought, 'I can come for an interview too'. After that I didn't hear anything, so I called Marko myself. The conversation took thirteen seconds and he said, 'yes, sorry. It's not going to happen'.

"I was seventeen at the time. That really hit home. I had no explanation. In the end they just want the best, someone like Verstappen. In that respect I was behind. I didn't have the development that Verstappen had."

READ MORE: Wolff hints at driver to help deal with Hamilton 'curveball'

Related