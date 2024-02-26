US F1 race among circuits to host Brad Pitt film crew in 2024

Seven races on the Formula 1 calendar have been tabbed to host the film crew for Brad Pitt's upcoming Lewis Hamilton-produced movie, including the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Three grands prix - the British, Belgian and Hungarian - will host 'large scale' filming, while smaller shoots are planned for at least four other tracks.

As many as 400 people will be working behind the scenes at the big three shoots, with many set to work from off-site facilities.

Many of the key actors including Brad Pitt, Damson Idris and Kerry Condon were affected by the SAG strikes – delaying filming for the film.

Lewis Hamilton is an executive producer of the new F1 film

The APXGP car navigate the infamous 'Parabolica' corner at Monza

Hitting the Apex

APXGP or Apex, are the fictional race team set to feature in the movie, with an experienced driver played by Brad Pitt mentoring a young talent played by Damson Idris.

You may have seen their car tearing round a selection of circuits last year including at the British Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton is involved with the film, both starring in it and fulfilling the role of executive producer which will be significant in making the hit as realistic as possible.

Formula 1 photographer revealed the news in a post on Instagram which has received over 25,000 likes.

