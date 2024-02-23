Williams driver and Daytona launch new ALL-FEMALE racing series

Three-time W Series champion and Williams driver Jamie Chadwick has announced the launch of a new 'female motorsport participation initiative' to encourage women and girls into motorsport.

The initiative, in collaboration with Daytona Motorsport, includes a new all-female karting championship named after Chadwick.

A press release for the initiative reads: "The championship format will also include mentorship days with Jamie, which will allow the participants to improve under the tutelage of one the sports leading stars.

"Using her connections in the sport, Jamie will also open doors to the Williams F1 Team Headquarters in Grove to get a behind the scenes look at how one of the sports heritage teams operates."

READ MORE: Huge changes coming to F1 Academy from 2024

F1 Academy has been a focus for female participation in the sport

Marta Garcia of Prema won the F1 Academy title in 2023

Chadwick: Grassroots participation needs tackling

Chadwick said in a statement: “I’m hugely excited to launch this initiative in partnership with Daytona Motorsport. While progress is being made further up the single seater ladder to close the gender gap, the issue of grassroots participation is yet to be tackled in a proactive way.

"Currently, only 13% of karters are female and it’s clear that increasing this number substantially is essential to having more female racing drivers climb to the highest levels of the sport.”

“My aim is to not only encourage more girls to try the sport but also to help develop young girls who are already hooked and provide more opportunities for them to turn this into a career.

“My message to girls is that motorsport is a hugely rewarding an exciting sport to be involved in regardless of your gender so come and try karting out for free on International Women’s Day and if you enjoy it, sign up and come and get involved in all the things we’ll be doing this year.”

READ MORE: F1 Academy star to take EXCITING new step