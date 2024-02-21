F1 Testing 2024: Who will drive over the three days?

With the 2024 F1 season just around the corner, pre-season testing in Bahrain kicks off today (February 21). Find out which drivers will be hitting the track and when for each team as they prepare for the record-breaking season.

After a well-deserved winter break, the F1 circus awakens from its slumber with crucial pre-season testing taking centre stage. From February 21 to 23, the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir plays host to three pivotal days of on-track action, offering the first official glimpse into the true potential of the 2024 challengers.

But who will be behind the wheel for each team throughout the test? Let's delve into the driver schedules and see who gets to tame their new steeds first.

F1 Testing 2024: Driver Schedule

Three days of testing are scheduled with two, four-hour sessions per day between 10am - 7pm local time (2am - 11am ET, Tue 11pm - Wed 8am PT). See the driving schedule below.

Red Bull

Wednesday, February 21: Max Verstappen (all day)

Thursday, February 22: Sergio Perez (AM), Max Verstappen (PM)

Friday, February 23: Sergio Perez (all day)



Wednesday, February 21: TBC

Thursday, February 22: TBC

Friday, February 23: TBC



Wednesday, February 21: Charles Leclerc (AM), Carlos Sainz (PM)

Thursday, February 22: TBC

Friday, February 23: TBC



Wednesday, February 21: TBC

Thursday, February 22: TBC

Friday, February 23: TBC



Aston Martin

Wednesday, February 21: TBC

Thursday, February 22: TBC

Friday, February 23: TBC



Alpine

Wednesday, February 21: Esteban Ocon (AM), Pierre Gasly (PM)

Thursday, February 22: Pierre Gasly (AM), Esteban Ocon (PM)

Friday, February 23: Esteban Ocon (AM), Pierre Gasly (PM)



Wednesday, February 21: TBC

Thursday, February 22: TBC

Friday, February 23: TBC



Wednesday, February 21: Kevin Magnussen (AM), Nico Hulkenberg (PM)

Thursday, February 22: Nico Hulkenberg (AM), Kevin Magnussen (PM)

Friday, February 23: Kevin Magnussen (AM), Nico Hulkenberg (PM)



Stake F1 Team

Wednesday, February 21: TBC

Thursday, February 22: TBC

Friday, February 23: TBC



Visa Cash App RB

Wednesday, February 21: TBC

Thursday, February 22: TBC

Friday, February 23: TBC



