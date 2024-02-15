Norris reveals his F1 'Valentine' in major announcement

Lando Norris has named his 'kinda Valentine' online - his new car, the McLaren MCL38.

The team chose a rather late date of 14 February to unveil their 2024 challenger, just a single week before pre-season testing kicks off in Bahrain.

Excitement has been building around the Woking-based outfit's potential in 2024, having made huge gains throughout the 2023 season.

Having started with just 17 points from their opening eight races, McLaren established themselves as the dominant Red Bull team's main challengers in some races, as superstar duo Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri claimed nine podiums and a sprint race win between them.

Both drivers will be hoping to claim their first career main race victories in 2024, and team principal Andrea Stella has suggested that his team will be able to fight at the front of the grid.

McLaren have unveiled their 2024 challenger

McLaren are attempting to build a championship-winning team

Oscar Piastri shared a fantastic partnership with young Brit Lando Norris in 2023

Norris taking his Valentine for a spin

Now, Norris has taken to social media to show off his new car, which he believes is a real beauty.

McLaren unveiled the paint scheme for their 2024 car last month, but this is the first time the full car design has been available for fans to see, with Norris revealing at the launch that he would be taking it for its first spin later that day. He also found time to voice his thoughts on the new car, in two rather topical posts on X (formerly Twitter).

my kinda valentine pic.twitter.com/qrX9nvXkIo — Lando Norris (@LandoNorris) February 14, 2024

taking my valentine out for a drive, brb — Lando Norris (@LandoNorris) February 14, 2024

F1 Twitter reacts to McLaren's 2024 car

McLaren fans, however, were left a little confused by the team almost having two reveal dates, having already showed off their livery. What's more, the team didn't live stream the launch, angering some of their followers who wanted to watch..

Mclaren launched their car that was already launched? pic.twitter.com/IdmlSM2J4Z — Miss Formula 1 (@Miss_Formula1) February 14, 2024

So McLaren just reposted the car or? pic.twitter.com/uFougHEgjm — daman 🧸ྀི (@lovilec55) February 14, 2024

me when i find mclaren for not streaming the car launch pic.twitter.com/wFqUir4bxr — alyssa ✰⁸¹ ⁴🏁 (@alyssaa_81) February 14, 2024

McLaren giving us information about the car launch pic.twitter.com/YUeRcZ3nMM — pia (@f1lanes) February 13, 2024

