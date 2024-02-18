Alonso ribs Hamilton over 'dream' claims

Fernando Alonso has taken a gentle shot at Lewis Hamilton's apparent flip-flopping on his thoughts about Ferrari.

Hamilton will join the Scuderia in 2025 after more than a decade with Mercedes, and has admitted that the lure of racing in the historic red of the team was a factor in his move.

He will stay with Mercedes this season though, meaning he will have at least another three seasons to try and claim an unprecedented eighth world championship title, as well as drive with the most successful team in F1 history, just as Michael Schumacher did.

While the news sent shockwaves the sport in a similar way to Hamilton's own switch from McLaren to the Mercedes works team in 2013, or Nico Rosberg's shock retirement in 2016, Hamilton himself said that the move has always been in the making.

He claimed that it was a'childhood dream' of his to drive for the red team, something he will be able to live as a 40-year-old racer from the end of the upcoming season.

Lewis Hamilton will replace Carlos Sainz at Ferrari in 2025

Fernando Alonso drove with Ferrari for five seasons

Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso share a respectful rivalry built from their time at McLaren in 2007

Alonso takes swipe at Hamilton's dreams

However, Alonso has now questioned quite how far back Hamilton's desire to race with Ferrari goes, in another swipe at his long-time nemesis.

"It was not his childhood dream 12 months ago, no? Or two months ago I guess, because it was a different dream then," Alonso said at Aston Martin's 2024 car launch.

He did, however, have some kind words of support for Hamilton, arguably putting pressure on the Brit to succeed in winning races for the Maranello-based outfit, as he managed to do on 11 occasions between 2010-2013.

“I hope he enjoys the experience in Ferrari: it's special, if you win. You have to win there. Maybe he will bring what is missing to win the world championship, they have had a competitive car for a few years."

