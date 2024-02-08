Verstappen hints at HUGE detail of Red Bull 2024 car

Max Verstappen has revealed that one part of the RB20 will remain unchanged from the historically dominant RB19 model which steamrolled the sport in 2023.

The Dutchman admitted that the paint scheme of the new edition will be 'exactly the same', meaning fans don't have that much to look forward to on the visual side when the car launches next week.

The legendary RB19 won all but one of the 22 grands prix on offer last season, and this year’s car is set to be an evolution of that design according to Adrian Newey.

Aiming for a fourth consecutive drivers’ title en route to matching Sebastian Vettel’s historic run with the team, Verstappen has a chance to do what only three drivers before him have done this year in achieving the feat.

Red Bull aim to replicate 2023 season in every way

A lack of change may not be the most exciting aspect of the iconic Red Bull livery – but it will go down as one of the most noticeable parts of their legacy years down the line.

The team are set to reveal their car on 15 February from their base at Milton Keynes, six days before pre-season testing starts in Bahrain ahead of the new season.

On a sim-racing based livestream, Verstappen can be heard confirming that the car will look ‘exactly the same’ for the 2024 season.

Max Verstappen on the RB20 livery, which will be released on February 15:



Max Verstappen on the RB20 livery, which will be released on February 15:

"It's going to look exactly the same [as the previous car]."

