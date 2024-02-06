‘If Shrek was in F1’ - Fans hit out at NEW 2024 car

Stake F1 Team already took a hammering online when their new name was revealed to the public ahead of the 2024 season, and now they're in the public eye for all the wrong reasons again.

The lurid green and black colour scheme drew comparisons to Shrek and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles after its release on Monday - neither historically synonymous with aerodynamic efficiency.

Following a difficult 2023 campaign, the newly-renamed Sauber F1 team will be hoping that this car performs better on track than last year’s did.

The team finished ninth in the 2023 constructors’ standings, only four points ahead of last placed Haas at the foot of the table.

Sauber enter the season with a new title sponsor in the form of Stake - bringing with them a striking new livery

The C44 will hit the track in Bahrain for testing between 21-23 February

New dawn for Sauber in F1

The C44 will hit the track for the first time at pre-season testing in Bahrain between 21-23 February.

Stake are replacing the outgoing Alfa Romeo as title sponsor of Sauber, who backed them for six seasons between 2018 and 2023.

Audi will take over the reigns of the team from 2026, turning it into a works programme as Formula 1 enters a new era of technical regulations.

Drivers Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu are in their third year together at the team and will be hoping that this year’s car goes slightly faster than their previous iterations have.

If the car turns out to be as bad as they blast the livery for being, they could be in for a long season ahead.

