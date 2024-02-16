Piastri calls for 'respectful' relationship with rival

Oscar Piastri has admitted that he's aware he and team-mate Lando Norris must keep it clean on track if they're to challenge Red Bull for the Formula 1 title.

Piastri was one of the stories of the season in 2023, keeping up with the more experienced and much-hyped Norris despite being in his rookie season.

McLaren made drastic changes which helped to drag them to the front of the F1 field in 2023, but work is to be done before they can make the extra leap towards contending with Red Bull.

Part of the progress required, will be making sure that both drivers don’t hold each other up when racing in order to help maximise the team’s results – something that Piastri is aware of.

Piastri: We just need to make sure our racing is respectful

Speaking to Autosport about his relationship with Lando Norris, Piastri discussed where he works with his team-mate to push themselves in the right direction.

“The relationship is still exactly the same,” he said. “Of course, we’re not winning [titles] at the moment. We’re a lot closer than we were, but we still need to find that bit more to challenge and to beat Red Bull.

“So, it’s still very important for us to work together and help the team develop the car. The team back at MTC and the engineers here are all doing their best to try and help things.

“But if me and Lando have got any additional info or directions on things, then anything we can do to help is going to help both of us.

“In terms of data and stuff like that, it’s all completely open. There are no barriers or anything and that won’t change. We just need to make sure that our racing is respectful. But apart from that, it’s all good.”

Winter will have provided them with an opportunity to close the gap to Max Verstappen and Red Bull, but it will be a tough task to dethrone the reigning champions this season.

