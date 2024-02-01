F1 Twitter in meltdown over MASSIVE Hamilton news

After years and years of rumors, it seems that Lewis Hamilton will finally join Ferrari for the 2025 season.

Talk of a potential switch swirled overnight before an avalanche of reports on Thursday morning all-but confirmed the move, with all that's left being official statements from Ferrari and Mercedes.

As expected this sent F1 Twitter into meltdown, particularly around the curious circumstances - that being Hamilton will continue for Mercedes for one more year before making a switch that has always been threatened in the past, but no-one was sure would ever truly happen.

And so what are the initial reactions from the fanbase?

Well, there's initial shock, and fans wondering how Lewis, who is a seasoned social media poster on his Twitter and Instagram accounts, will break the news himself.

what if Lewis Hamilton just posts this then close the app pic.twitter.com/ZevKWrM513 — out of context Toto Wolff (@askolatte) February 1, 2024

And won't someone think of the #TeamLH fans who have already shelled out for Mercedes Hamilton merchandise for the 2024 season, now knowing that their hero will be leaving soon...

#TeamLH finding out Hamilton is leaving for Ferrari, after buying all the Mercedes merch for 2024... pic.twitter.com/mmunzT8qb1 — Solcasino.io (@Solcasinoio) February 1, 2024

F1 fans when they open twitter this morning and sees ‘Lewis Hamilton’ and ‘Ferrari’ in one sentence pic.twitter.com/EXsBjnrEb2 — Troll Sports (@TroIISports) February 1, 2024

And of course it's been no secret that Hamilton has always admired Ferrari in the past and has flirted with a move.

Perhaps watching a certain Adam Driver in a film released over Christmas influenced his decision?

Lewis Hamilton rethinking his career while watching Michael Mann's FERRARI pic.twitter.com/WrBw2OqT5P — Beav (@__Beav) February 1, 2024

And talking of film scripts - Ferrari fans are imagining Hamilton arriving in 2025, winning his eighth world championship and breaking Michael Schumacher's record in the process.

Now that would be a true Hollywood ending to his career, would it not?

Hamilton beating Schumacher’s WDC record at Ferrari and then retiring pic.twitter.com/mCDgC3Wjrf — J. (@Jayyyy30_) February 1, 2024

And leave the last word on the issue to the legendary Sebastian Vettel, who knows exactly how F1 drivers think.

"Everyone's a Ferrari fan. Even if you go to the Mercedes guys and they say 'Mercedes is the greatest brand in the world... they are Ferrari fans."

Vettel knows ball. And Hamilton is living proof.

