Former F1 driver hits out at 'ULTRA-DANGEROUS' track

Former F1 test driver Dani Juncadella has hit out at the 'ultra-dangerous' proposed layout of the Madrid Grand Prix.

A steeply banked right-hander is among the 20 corners on the track, which will begin hosting races in the 2026 season.

While the circuit's final approval is pending FIA homologation, Juncadella, known for his stints with Force India and Williams, expressed strong criticism after viewing video game simulations.

Juncadella lets rip on Madrid

The 5.474km track design has already sparked mixed reactions, and Juncadella didn't mince words in his assessment.

“I don’t say what I think of the circuit because they’ll take me to prison. Oh well no yes I do say it: what a [excrement emoji]," he wrote.

“No option to overtake. Ultra-dangerous layout. Miami, Vegas, Sochi, etc. type piano/wall philosophy. Which I don’t like. Luckily this is not the final circuit.

“The GP going to Madrid? I couldn’t care less. [Ada] Colau [former mayor of Barcelona] has been sewing panic among tourists for years.”

